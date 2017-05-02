Former UPND MP forms political party

Highvie Hamududu, the former UPND Bweengwa Member of Parliament has formed his own political party called Party of National Unity (PNU).
Hamududu an economist became Member of Parliament after of Japhet Monde. He was not adopted to recontest the Bweengwa seat in 2016 elections.
Before joining politics as a teacher in Botswana and he hails from Bweengwa, West of Monze town with UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.
Recently he was reported to be heading to Patriotic Front and while he served as MP was one of the UPND Members of Parliament who were offered Ministerial posts but turned it down.
Early this month, Hamududu resigned from UPND saying he wanted to reflected on how he could effectively contribute to the national development.
u are welcome bwana .
mususa mwape
May 2, 2017 at 12:41 pm
So he wants to be another HH?? Hope he will not mislead our members
francis kalwiji
May 2, 2017 at 12:46 pm
Sponsored to distabilise UPND
NEEUB
May 2, 2017 at 1:04 pm
haivie has no political clout. the hamududu brothers are treacherous. I dont know where his older brother is
mapenzi
May 2, 2017 at 1:32 pm
not botswana ba reporter search your facts well
PNU
May 2, 2017 at 1:41 pm
This is another PF Sponsored Briefcase Party to Divide and Rule HH’s strongholds.Tonga People can see thru this Lungu/KZ tactic to try and neutralise HH’s Popularity in his stronghold. They naively think that Hamadudu being Tonga and coming from the same place as HH he will dilute UPND and HH’s Popularity in the Southern Province. HH is now a well known and popular brand so it wont work.People know Hamadudu is now a Lungu Stooge and a UPND Sellout.
Chando
May 2, 2017 at 6:27 pm