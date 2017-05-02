Former UPND MP forms political party

Highvie Hamududu, the former UPND Bweengwa Member of Parliament has formed his own political party called Party of National Unity (PNU).

Hamududu an economist became Member of Parliament after of Japhet Monde. He was not adopted to recontest the Bweengwa seat in 2016 elections.

Before joining politics as a teacher in Botswana and he hails from Bweengwa, West of Monze town with UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

Recently he was reported to be heading to Patriotic Front and while he served as MP was one of the UPND Members of Parliament who were offered Ministerial posts but turned it down.

Early this month, Hamududu resigned from UPND saying he wanted to reflected on how he could effectively contribute to the national development.