Former UPND MP forms political party

May 2, 2017 | Filed under: Breaking News,Politics | Posted by:

Haive Hamududu

Highvie Hamududu, the former UPND Bweengwa Member of Parliament has formed his own political party called Party of National Unity (PNU).

Hamududu an economist became Member of Parliament after of Japhet Monde. He was not adopted to recontest the Bweengwa seat in 2016 elections.

Before joining politics as a teacher in Botswana and he hails from Bweengwa, West of Monze town with UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

Recently he was reported to be heading to Patriotic Front and while he served as MP was one of the UPND Members of Parliament who were offered Ministerial posts but turned it down.

Early this month, Hamududu resigned from UPND saying he wanted to reflected on how he could effectively contribute to the national development.

2139 Total Views 2135 Views Today

Related posts:

  1. “Lungu must stop copying Rupiah’s legacy because he may copy his downfall”
  2. Constitution Bills go through to next stage in Parliament
  3. Drunkenness has destroyed governance system – Nevers
  4. Zambia’s Constitutional Court comes under test , UPND teams 12 Constitution Gurus

6 Responses to Former UPND MP forms political party

  1. u are welcome bwana .

    mususa mwape
    May 2, 2017 at 12:41 pm
    Reply

  2. So he wants to be another HH?? Hope he will not mislead our members

    francis kalwiji
    May 2, 2017 at 12:46 pm
    Reply

  3. Sponsored to distabilise UPND

    NEEUB
    May 2, 2017 at 1:04 pm
    Reply

  4. haivie has no political clout. the hamududu brothers are treacherous. I dont know where his older brother is

    mapenzi
    May 2, 2017 at 1:32 pm
    Reply

  5. not botswana ba reporter search your facts well

    PNU
    May 2, 2017 at 1:41 pm
    Reply

  6. This is another PF Sponsored Briefcase Party to Divide and Rule HH’s strongholds.Tonga People can see thru this Lungu/KZ tactic to try and neutralise HH’s Popularity in his stronghold. They naively think that Hamadudu being Tonga and coming from the same place as HH he will dilute UPND and HH’s Popularity in the Southern Province. HH is now a well known and popular brand so it wont work.People know Hamadudu is now a Lungu Stooge and a UPND Sellout.

    Chando
    May 2, 2017 at 6:27 pm
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *