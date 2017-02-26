Media guru Errol Hickey dies

Radio Phoenix founder Errol Hickey has died. The businessman died this morning after losing his battled with lung cancer.

Hickey, 72, is considered a giant in media circles for being the pioneer of privately-owned radio stations in the country.

He set up Radio Phoenix in 1996, paving the way for the emergence of more private, commercial and community stations.

He sold majority of shares in Radio Phoenix to a Botswana radio station a few years ago.

Hickey’s media career includes stints at the Times of Zambia where he worked as a photographer before branching off into private business and establishing Hickey Studios.