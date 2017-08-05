Zuma jets in, confers with Lungu

South African President Jacob Zuma has arrived in the Country to officiate at the 91st Agriculture and Commercial Show.
President Zuma was received at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport by his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu and several senior government officials.
He was accorded full military honours before the two heads of state proceeded to State House for private talks.
President Zuma has also taken time to visit Zambia’s first President Kenneth Kaunda at his residence.
He is later expected to officially open the Agriculture and Commercial Show.
Zuma should have emulated Obasanjo by insisting that he wants to see HH at Mukobeko Prison.In their private talks lets hope Zuma insisted that Lungu releases HH from Jail unharmed and unconditionally.The only solution to the Zambian crisis is to Hear the Petition in Court and allow the Court to declare the Winner.HH should not accept Power Sharing with these Crooks and Criminals.
Chando
August 5, 2017 at 12:03 pm