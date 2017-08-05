Zuma jets in, confers with Lungu

South African President Jacob Zuma has arrived in the Country to officiate at the 91st Agriculture and Commercial Show.

President Zuma was received at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport by his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu and several senior government officials.

He was accorded full military honours before the two heads of state proceeded to State House for private talks.

President Zuma has also taken time to visit Zambia’s first President Kenneth Kaunda at his residence.

He is later expected to officially open the Agriculture and Commercial Show.

