ZNBC to finally feature HH on ‘Sunday Interview’

ZNBC has granted UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema chance to feature on its ‘Sunday Interview’ programme following the party’s request, according to The Mast.

UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma had written to ZNBC director general Richard Mwanza requesting, among other things, that Hichilema is featured on the national broadcaster’s Sunday Interview on December 17.

The Mast quotes sources at ZNBC as having disclosed that Mwanza has since responded to the UPND’s request and advised that the opposition leader goes to the studios tomorrow at 10:30hrs to have the programme pre-recorded, just as it was done with other guests.

“Yes, our DG has responded to the letter that the UPND wrote. It was difficult to ignore it more so that we are a public broadcaster financed by taxpayers’ money. So he wrote the UPND, through Mr Kakoma, yesterday telling them that there is a special consideration we had to make following their request. We had to waive the schedule to accommodate Mr Hichilema on the programme this Sunday. They have been told that Mr Hichilema will have to come here tomorrow at 10:30 hours to have the programme pre-recorded,” said a management source at ZNBC told The Mast.

The national broadcaster has in the past blacked out Hichilema, choosing to only broadcast material that portrays the opposition leader in a negative light.