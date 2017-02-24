ZNBC fails to televise U-20 AFCON

The Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) will not televise the Total under 20 Africa Cup of Nations which will be hosted by Zambia from Sunday February 26 to March 12, 2017.
ZNBC corporate affairs manager Masuzyo Ndhlovu has disclosed that the national broadcaster failed to raise the 400 thousand Euros demanded by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the 2017/18 broadcasting rights package.
Zambians who won’t make it to the tournament venues will have to watch the games on the South African based Super Sport Channel mainly from bars.
The eight-team tournament will be hosted at the Heroes Stadium in Lusaka and the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.
The top four teams at the end of the tournament will qualify to the Under 20 World Cup to be hosted by South Korea later this year.
Yalikosa pa zedi
dununa
February 25, 2017 at 5:59 am