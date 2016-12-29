ZNBC and Star Times roll out top Star TV

The joint venture between Zambia National Broadcasting Cooperation (ZNBC) and Chinese digital television provider Star Times have started rolling out top set boxes for watching digital television under the Top Star brand.

Top Star is the sole carrier of digital television in Zambia and will include all local channels that have gone digital. ZNBC TV1, TV2, TV3, Parliament TV, CBC, Prime TV, Hope Channel, and many other local channels can be watched through the Top Star decoder.

The decoders are pegged at K200 and no subscription will be required to watch local channels whilst other international channels can be accessed at K30 per month starting in February 2017.

There is no increment in the usual K3 TV Licence as reported by some quarters of society in the media.