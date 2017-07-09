Zimbabwe crush Zambia to win record COSAFA Title

Zimbabwe thrashed Zambia 3-1 to win a record 5th Castle COSAFA Cup in an entertaining final match played at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in South Africa on Sunday.

Zimbabwe got their goals through Knox Mutizwa, Talent Chawapiwa and Ocean Mushure, while substitute Lucinda Mundia scored the consolation goal for the Chipolopolo.

Both sides went into the final tied at four COSAFA titles each. Zimbabwe were boasting a superior head-to-head record for the three times the two sides had met in the final, having beaten Zambia on two occasions.