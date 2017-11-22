ZIMBABWE CRISIS: What lessons can be drawn?

By Justin Mupundu
The momentous Day in Zimbabwe’s annals of history is when Robert Gabriel Mugabe resigned as that country’s President following a long protracted negotiation with the military leaders.
The 93-year–old liberation hero, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years rule with an iron fist, whose sacking of his vice Emmerson Mnangwagwa sparked a peaceful military intervention in a crisis that would have turned bloody, has many questions than answers:
Was the military intervention in the Zimbabwean crisis a coup or a normal military operation? What would have been the alternative to the military intervention in the Zimbabwean case? What is then the role of the defense forces in peacetimes?
The Zimbabwean crisis‘s peaceful military intervention, a unique action in military history, was reinforced by SADC’s swift mediation efforts.
But the military intervention mainly resolved the Zimbabwean crisis than SADC‘s mediation efforts.
Mugabe tended his resignation letter to the Speaker of National Assembly while the SADC emergency meeting was on-going.
However, the role of military forces and war veterans in resolving the Zimbabwean crisis is crucial and critical.
Military forces and war veterans influence that country‘s political landscape.
But how Zimbabweans will handle the transition of power after Mugabe’s resignation is another landmark in that country’s blowing wind of change.
Indeed, the military’s intervention was a well calculated plan- Mnangwagwa is expected be sworn in as President today.
However, the Zimbabweans, who cerebrated the fall of their leader, are so exasperated with the tumbling living standards, soaring cost of living and rundown economy are anxious to see change.
It will take time for the incoming President Mnangwagwa and his team to turn around the battered and tattered economy by Mugabe’s undoing and controversial land reforms
The land reforms in 2000, which left most of the white farmers who controlled the Zimbabwean economy displaced, saw country’s economy limping.
The happenings in Zimbabwe cannot be likened to the Zambian situation as they are two extreme differences:
Unlike Zimbabwe that has seen Mugabe rule for 37 years since 1980, Zambia has had six Presidents during the same period:
Kenneth Kaunda, the country’s founding father, the late Frederick Chiluba and Levy Mwananwasa, who was succeeded by Rupiah Banda.Mr. Banda lost presidency to the late Micheal Sata, who was succeeded by the incumbent President Edgar Lungu.
Indeed, Zambians have embraced democracy, and uphold the rule of law.
Zimbabwe’s Army commander general Constanino Chiwenga deserves a peace award for the manner in which he handled the whole Zimbabwean crisis.
The man will go down history not only as war veteran but also as peace soldier.
Indeed, the work of war veterans is worth noting as well the Zimbabwean people for holding peaceful demonstrations.
Zimbabwe is third after Zambia and Botswana former British colonies in Southern Africa where transition of power has relatively been peaceful.
However, the lessons drawn from the Zimbabwean case is that over -staying in power is a source of conflict: Often leads to turmoil as the leader‘s exit is imposed by the people.
Moreover, African countries need to work out their succession systems to avoid dishonourably exit from power.
The author is a media consultant and political analyst
zambia lungu and indians around him is next we africans have learent the hard way is not easy now to fool people on the road so lungu make a way out to leave
sambo
November 25, 2017 at 10:17 am