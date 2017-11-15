Zimbabwe army seizes control but denies it is a coup
Zimbabwe army commander Gen. Constantino Chiwenga
Zimbabwe’s army has announced a military take over potentially bringing Robert Mugabe’s 37 year rule to an end.
Army General, through a spokesperson, announced on national television and radio around 3:51 AM Wednesday that the military was only targeting criminals around President Mugabe.
The army representative said the military take over was not a coup, but a process to pacify a situation that was degenerating into chaos.
The officer said the president and his family were safe.
Earlier in the night, the AFP News agency twitted exchange of gunfire near President Mugabe’s private residence.
The US Embassy issued a statememt urging its citizens in Zimbabwe to shelter owing to a fluid situation obtaining in the southern African nation.
Moments later, the UK took similar precaution advising citizens to take measures and not fall into harm’s way in view of increased military activity.
The day was marred with uncertainty following Zimbabwe Army Commander General Constantino Chiwenga’s threat on Monday that the military would take over if the situation in the governing ZANU-PF spiralled out of control.
President Mugabe fired his deputy Emerson Mnangagwa a few weeks ago paving way for his wife to succeed the 93-year-old leader.
ZANU-PF members have objected to plans by First Lady Grace Mugabe to succeed the aging leader.
Zimbabweans will wake up to a different reality this morning. The country is due to hold elections in March 2018.
Military take overs do not work any more in Africa.
The same happened in bukinafaso where is the coup leader! No not in this generation zimbabwe Will be isolated which is worse than the current scenario.
The constitution is the only right way to rule.
The army cannot be supported by any SADC nations, nor the opposition in Zimbabwe.
nshilimubemba
November 15, 2017 at 9:36 am
Ati bwanji?
Best Cop
November 15, 2017 at 11:11 am
Amen..
intelligence
November 15, 2017 at 9:47 am
good news to my ears..
intelligence
November 15, 2017 at 9:57 am
This one is a constitutional take over. You!!!! nshilimubemba, it is not a coup but a take over. You should understand the english then the constitution you will have no problems in your head. Thankyou.
Wiseman from the East
November 15, 2017 at 12:13 pm