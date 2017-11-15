Zimbabwe army seizes control but denies it is a coup

Zimbabwe’s army has announced a military take over potentially bringing Robert Mugabe’s 37 year rule to an end.

Army General, through a spokesperson, announced on national television and radio around 3:51 AM Wednesday that the military was only targeting criminals around President Mugabe.

The army representative said the military take over was not a coup, but a process to pacify a situation that was degenerating into chaos.

The officer said the president and his family were safe.

Earlier in the night, the AFP News agency twitted exchange of gunfire near President Mugabe’s private residence.

The US Embassy issued a statememt urging its citizens in Zimbabwe to shelter owing to a fluid situation obtaining in the southern African nation.

Moments later, the UK took similar precaution advising citizens to take measures and not fall into harm’s way in view of increased military activity.

The day was marred with uncertainty following Zimbabwe Army Commander General Constantino Chiwenga’s threat on Monday that the military would take over if the situation in the governing ZANU-PF spiralled out of control.

President Mugabe fired his deputy Emerson Mnangagwa a few weeks ago paving way for his wife to succeed the 93-year-old leader.

ZANU-PF members have objected to plans by First Lady Grace Mugabe to succeed the aging leader.