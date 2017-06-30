Zesco hold Smouha to keep CAF dream alive

Zesco United have drawn 1-all away to Egyptian side Smouha with one more round of matches of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.
The draw pushed Zesco United to second place behind table toppers Hilal El Obied who host Recreativo do Libolo on Saturday in the other Group C match.
Both sides played to a dreary first half but Jesse Were sparked to life in the 83rd minute when he his goal bound effort was pushed in by Yasser Ibrahim to give Zesco United the lead.
However the lead lasted only four minutes as with Banou Diawarra levelling from the penalty spot after Zesco Odiambo fouled Ayman Ashraf.
Zesco United and Hilal El Obied are on seven points with the latter enjoying a superior goal difference.
The final round of matches will be held on July 8 with Zesco United hosting Hilal Obied at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.
Top two teams in each group will make it to the quarterfinals of CAF Confederation Cup.
Zanaco hosts Al Ahly at Heroes Stadium on Saturday in the CAF Champions League.