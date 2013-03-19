ZED SOCCER DIARY

By: Richard Berbatov Katongo
MTN/FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK ONE RESULTS
Happy days are back for the devotees of the Zambian premier league as the MTN powered 2013 season kicks off. Many fans are expected to bury memories of the abysmal performance of the National team at the 2013 Africa cup of nations in which the defending champions were booted out in the first round.
Chipolopolo replica jerseys will once again find their way to the various venues as fans try to cheer their favourite clubs to victory from the stands and players do the business on the pitch.
Dethroned league champions, Power Dynamos wired ZANACO FC in the final of the Samuel “Zoom” Ndhlovu charity shield at Nkoloma stadium to retain the shield and set the tone for the 2013 season.
WEEK ONE RESULTS
Nchanga 0-1 Power
In the Copperbelt town of Chingola, two giant Copperbelt teams crushed to launch their 2013 campaigns. Nchanga Rangers inflicted pain on Power Dynamos last season when the Chingola boys defeated Power via a 1-0 score line in chingola and went to Arthur Davies stadium, the home of Power Dynamos and recorded a 2-0 score line to pick maximum points from the Kitwe side.
It seems Power learnt lessons from that experience and buoyed their Charity shield triumph, Power managed to beat Nchanga. Talented and promising future striker, Martin Phiri who turned out for demoted Green Eagles last season marked his Power Dynamos career with a fine strike to give his new team 3 points and a good start to the 2013 season.
Nkana 1-0 Roan United
The 11 time Zambian champions played host to the once upon a time “stylish” Roan United in the first competitive match at the refurbished “Chilata” stadium after MOPANI Copper Mine parted away with a handsome amount to try and modernise the stadium and turn Nkana into a self-sustaining club in the long run.
It was a perfect start to the season and a perfect way of saying Thank you to Mopani as new boy, Festus Mbewe found the back of the net in the first half to mark a good start for a season that the Nkana team has stated that they will not be playing for anything less than the trophy they last won in 2001 under Patrick Phiri.
ZESCO UNITED 1-0 Kabwe Warriors
ZESCO United had a season to forget last season while Kabwe Warriors had a walk in the park in division one to win promotion back to the elite league and this was going always going to be a tough game for both teams at the Godfrey “UCAR” Chitalu 107 goals Stadium as the stadium has been renamed in honour of former great and hugely talented Godfrey Chitalu. Winston Kalengo provided a neat pass to Tom Bakala who slotted home coolly to score what proved to be the only goal of the game.
NAPSA 0-0 Green Buffaloes
At Woodlands stadium, two of Zambia’s most experienced and decorated coaches were on the opposite ends to fight for the precious 3 points on opening day as Peter Kaumba and Patrick Phiri led their NAPSA Stars and Green Buffaloes charges respectively to the pitch. This game was special because Patrick Phiri was fired as NAPSA coach mid last season after the team went for 5 games without a win and was flirting with relegation. He was replaced with Peter Kaumba, who was his assistant and Peter Kaumba did a good job to ensure that NAPSA stayed in the league and led the club to their first silverware when they defeated highly fancied Power Dynamos at Mwanawasa stadium to lift the 2012 Barclays Cup. Green Buffaloes were the better team in the first half as they attacked more and had of the ball but their inability to break down the NAPSA defence was their major undoing.
NAPSA had a better second half and forced the Soldiers to defend deep and literally chase shadows as the Pensioners searched for a goal, veteran striker and darling of the fans, Harry Milanzi never ceases to impress the fans with his energy and the neat passing that age and experience seem to have given him, he was always a thorn in the flesh of the Buffalo defence together with Robby Musosha.
Nil-Nil result was a fair result.
Nkhwazi 2-3 Konkola Blades
This five goal thriller at Edwin Imboela stadium was probably the most exciting game on opening day as goals from Brian Chewe and Robert Tembo made sure that the visitors went into the first half break with a 2 goal lead. Nkhwazi came out with guns blazing in the second half and managed to put pressure on the visitors and these efforts as Steward Chikandiwa’ brace put the hosts at par only for Humphrey Maseneko to restore the visitor’s lead with the goal that proved to be the match winner.
In the other games, new comers, Kalulushi Modern Stars scored 2 unanswered against Konkola Mine Police to celebrate their return to the elite league after playing Division 1 football for 11 years, goals from Shadreck Musonda and former Nkana play maker, William Chinse were good enough to give new Konkola Mine Police coach, Linos Makwaza a sour start to his coaching career with the security men.
Forest rangers got the better of their city rivals and new entrants to the super league, Lime Hotspurs with a smart Owen Kaposa strike.
ZANACO were supposed to play Red Arrows but the game will have to be played at a later date because the Bankers hosted Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions league.
The stage has been set for the 2013 season as we witnessed 11 goals on opening day, there was no Red card and the crowds in most venues were good. Every soccer fan is looking forward to good and exciting season and may the best team win…..
