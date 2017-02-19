Zanaco through to Champions League 1st round, face Young Africans

Zambia’s flag-bearers in the 2017 Caf Champions League, Zanaco will face Young Africans Football Club of Tanzania after they progressed to the first round following a 1-0 aggregate victory over APR of Rwanda on Saturday, February 18.
After a goalless first leg at Nkoloma a week ago, it was new signee Taonga Bwembya who made the difference in the second leg at the Amahoro Stadium when he opened his account with a brilliantly taken free-kick in the 16th minute.
It was Bwembya’s first goal in CAF inter-club competitions, in only his second competitive match for Zanaco having joined from Mufulira Wanderers in the current closed season.
Bwembya is one of the new arrivals who were eligible to play and featured in the preliminary round along with Kennedy Musonda who joined from Lusaka Dynamos and Chongo Chirwa from Nchanga Rangers.
Other new arrivals who were not included in the intitial 20-man squad list submitted to CAF in January but were registered later and could be eligible to face Young Africans (Yanga) are Lyanga, Lokua Souleyman, Didi Katimba, Ikamba Ngobila and former Zesco United right back Zimisileni Moyo who returned to Zambian football after two seasons in which he played for Tsholotsho FC in his native Zimbabwe.
They are also likely to have Charles Zulu who is currently out with injury and Boyd Mwangelwa who returned from a loan stint with Green Eagles although Zambia U20 national team players Boyd Musonda, Mangani Banda and Fashion Sakala might not be available as they will be on national duty during the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations between 26 February and 12 March. Sakala recently signed for the reserve side of Russian outfit Spartak Moscow.
The two-legged tie with Yanga will be played in mid March with Zanaco travelling to Dar es Salaam during the weekend of 10-12 March before hosting the second leg a week later. Yanga eliminated Ngaya Club of the Comoros 6-2 on aggregate.
The winner of the tie will progress to the expanded group stage of the competition while the loser will be relegated to the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup.