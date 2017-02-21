Zamleather marks China export milestone

Zambeef Product’s leather division, Zamleather, has exported its 100th container of ‘wet blue’ tanned leather to Beijing in China.

The milestone was reached as the company recently signed a contract worth over US$330,000 for the supply of wet blue leather to Beijing Huiding Leather Co. Ltd in China; the consignment was its 100th since the first contract was signed between the two companies in 2008.

The agreement generates foreign exchange export earnings for Zambia and provides a value-added market for raw cattle hides supplied by small-scale Zambian farmers.

In 2016 the Zamleather tannery processed 97,533 hides. It produces approximately 2.3 million square feet of wet blue leather for export. It supplies to buyers around the world with “Zambian origin whole hide and full substance cow wet blue hides” suitable for upholstery, shoe upper/lining and leather goods industries, said General Manager Richard Franklin.

“We have invested close to US$200,000 in the tannery in order to increase wet blue production capacity from 6,500 hides per month to over 11,000 hides per month. With the increased production, we expect to increase our exports to South Africa, India, Europe and China from April 2017 onwards,” said Zamleather general manager Richard Franklin, who said it was encouraging that Zambian leather was being recognised internationally for its quality and good value.

The company recently installed two additional tanning drums at its Lusaka tannery, and it was hoped that would result in increased employment and increased foreign currency earnings, said Mr Franklin.

Zamleather processes raw cattle hides to wet blue leather, in addition to exporting wet blue hides the company also adds value by manufacturing finished leathers, protective clothing, industrial footwear and consumer footwear under the Zamshu brand. Zamshu produces around 600 pairs of shoes per day.

The company also produces the popular Kaleza Z-12 model leather football boots, which are unique in being designed and manufactured in Zambia.

Franklin said Zambians should to take advantage of the locally produced leather products and buy local as a way of promoting the products.

He also said the company was ready to partner with progressive companies both locally and internationally for further development and growth of the industry.