Zambia’s choice of new ACC Chief raises eyebrows, a strange regional coincidence

The Zambian parliament recently ratified President Lungu’s recommended candidate to head the Anti corruption Commission in the name of Kapetwa Zacharia Phiri, an Easterner, amid allegations of corruption in the PF administration, making observers wondering whether given that the most powerful positions in Zambia are occupied by people from the same region, is this mere coincidence or regional politics are at play?

Kapetwa Zacharia Phiri, who is a young man of 39 years, is heading one of the most powerful institutions in Zambia. He may be qualified for the position but independent observers are wondering why seven of the most powerful positions in terms of deciding the destiny of the country are held by people from the same region – the Eastern province.

There is an under current outcry that having the most influential positions from the same region which is not apparent to the public cannot be coincidence and is not in the best interests of unifying the country as there is serious conflict of interests with the President. Below is summary of people occupying the most powerful positions in Zambia

First and foremost, the President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the head the Executive is from the Eastern province and makes appointments and one would like to believe in consultation with his mentor, former President Rupiah Banda.

Secondly, the head of the judiciary, Chief Justice Irene Mambilima, despite having a marriage name suggesting she is of Bemba extraction, is actually an Easterner. Most observers suggest that any questionable behavior of the judiciary may be construed that she is not independent of the President given that they come from the same area even if she may be a woman of integrity. She has to prove beyond any reasonable doubt to make decisions against the President like the Kenyan Chief Justice for her to have any credibility.

Thirdly, the Chairman of the Electoral Commission of Zambia, Esau Chulu, who also happens to be a first cousin of former President Rupiah Banda. The ECZ is a key institution in determining who rules the country. There is serious conflict of interests by the ECZ Chairman given his relationship with the former President who is also known to be a mentor to the current President. In addition, one of the most influential Commissioners of the Electoral Commission, Emily Sikazwe is of Eastern/ Malawian extraction despite the Namwanga name which is through marriage.

Fourthly, the Chief Executive of the Civil Service, Secretary to the Cabinet, Dr. Roland Msiska, is an Easterner like President Lungu.

Fifthly, the Director General of Zambia intelligence Service, Samuel Khama is also an Easterner. The importance of the Spy Chief cannot be underestimated.

Sixth, Kapetwa Zacharia Phiri, Director General Anti corruption Commission. In all honest, can any one expect this young man to fight the endemic corruption that is obtaining in Zambia given that he has just been promoted after being in an acting for some time! There should be some element of conflict of interests coming from the same region as the President who is facing numerous allegations of corruption.

Seventh, the most powerful man behind the scene in Zambian politics and the King maker, the untouchable and a person some critics refer as Co- President and who cannot be fired, the Presidential political adviser, Kaiser Zulu is also from the Eastern Province.

The above positions can determine whether the President stays in power or not and it cannot be coincidence that they come from the same region. It is well a known factor by Zambians, including the writer, who happens to be Bemba speaking that some of the most educated, experienced and able Zambians are Lozis and Tongas for historical and cultural reasons. What begs the question is: if merit is being followed in these appointments , why don’t we have some of the them or other tribes appointed to these powerful positions? The Presidential Mentor’s invisible hand must surely be at play. This must be put to a stop in order to unify the country.

Most critics are of the view that the above appointments smack of suspected scheming not mere coincidence. These powerful people do not appear in papers but they pull the strings behind the scene and will determine who wins elections, wins contentious cases at court, not convicted of corruption and how long a President can stay in power. It will be folly to expect these occupants of these positions to be independent and act in the best interests of the country .

By Mwansa Musanse