Zambians: Why are we poor?

By DR. Kelvin. M. Sokuni
The reason Zambia and its people is poor is because the educated people cannot think better than the uneducated people when it comes to generating wealth. The only thing degree holders and master degree holders and doctors know is to look for someone to work for. They have no idea of their own and they are happy to sit behind a desk for 30 days only to be paid a K10,000 for 25 years and retire feeling successful in a rented house.
At the university I go to, a lady without education comes every day to sell Chikanda at K5 for each portion. Not less than 100 people a day buy from her. On a daily basis she makes minimum of K500 profit and per month (30 days) she goes away with K15,000.
The student studying for his degree at the same university pays K8,100 per semester for tuition. In a year he will pay K16,200 and in four years he will spend K64,800 on tuition. He will look for a job and start getting a salary of about K5,000 average for the next 8 years a total ofK480,000 just like most people do.
In comparison to the smart looking degree holder stranded behind a desk in the office fulfilling another person’s dream for 8 years getting paid K5,000 a total of K480,000, the Chikanda woman making K500 a day would have made K1,440,000 in 8 years.
A TOILET MINDER in Kabwe charges K2 per person for using the toilet. From a 76 Seater bus say 30 people are his Clients… say there are 20 buses heading North to the Copperbelt and say 10 heading to Lusaka together he has, say 30 buses. So 30 x 30=900. So 900 x K2 = K1,800 PER DAY!!! MULTIPLY THIS BY 30 days … so K1,800 X 30 = K54,000….. Per month…AND THESE NUMBERS ARE CONSERVATIVE – meaning the very minimum!!
Start a business today and stop wasting time …. Education is important for you to READ, WRITE AND LEARN HOW TO SPEAK ENGLISH so you can communicate, transact and do your own Business. Hope you are now furious …. start a business!! By Dr. KELVIN M. SOKUNI
Great advice. I must also note that we see many fellows running for jobs as politicians or as civil servants. They enact laws to impact businesses and fellow citizens. They approve budgets without in-depth analysis. Eg Approving a huge security budget when there is no war threatening Zambia from any of its borders!
When these people lose their positions via elections or dismissals, they quickly want to run away from a life based on the cruel laws they voted for in parliament, or the policies that they crafted as civil servants. They do not live long if they cannot get back to the jobs they had. They soon die miserable deaths without much joy as private citizens – victims of stress and BP because of poor work practices they followed as public officers.
Mulubwa
April 24, 2017 at 5:47 pm