Zambians urged to come up with mechanism to get back money from former ministers

MMD Diehard youth national coordinator Gerald Chiluba has called on Zambians to come up with a mechanism of ensuring that the money owed to Zambians by ministers who stayed in office illegally in the run up to the 2016 elections is paid back.

Chiluba said the recent judgment needs to be taken seriously by citizens and ensure that the court ruling is adhered to.

“As MMD die hard youth wing we would like to urge the responsible authorities to seriously act on the recent judgment from the constitutional court where it has upheld the judgment in which Ministers who were still serving in government prior to the August 11, 2016 elections are supposed to pay back all monies obtained through emoluments and salaries during last year’s electoral process,” Chiluba said in a statement.

“This is a serious matter and all persons involved should with immediate effect oblige to the court ruling whether individuals mentioned are still serving in government or not. A clear mechanism of getting back the money should be setup and it has to be transparent. Citizens should closely monitor this process to the end by forming a task force that should work closely with the law enforcement agencies.”

He observed government should deduct money from their salaries as a way of easily recovering the money from affected individuals still serving in government while a task force should be formed to follow up those who are no longer in government.

He added that for those serving as MPs, government should deduct from their gratuities.

“We have observed that most of the ministers that were serving by then are either still serving as ministers or have been sent in diplomatic service, which makes the work even easier and simpler for them to pay back because they are still on government salary. It is in this line that we wish to appeal to relevant authorities and the speaker of the national assembly to find modalities of ensuring that the money spent by ministers on salaries and allowances is recovered by deducting from their gratuities and this should also apply to those who have been sent in diplomatic service,” he said.

Last week, the Constitutional Court upheld its earlier ruling that the stay in government by the Ministers when Parliament was dissolved was illegal and ordered the affected individuals to pay back the money they received during their stay.