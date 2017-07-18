Zambians seeking healing from TB Joshua stranded in Nigeria

THE Zambian High commission in Nigeria has expressed concern with the continued number of Zambians who end up being stranded while seeking for healing services in that country.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Nigeria Solomon Jere says Zambians intending to travel to Nigeria seeking healing and deliverance services particularly at the Synagogue Church of all nations should always ensure they have enough finances to avoid being stranded.

Dr. Jere explains that the number of Zambians traveling to Nigeria without fulfilling all the necessary notification procedure is worrying.

He has further called on Zambians intending to travel to Nigeria for healing and deliverance services that God is able to answer their prayers even in Zambia.

Dr. Jere said this in a statement made available to ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Many Zambians are known to visit one of Nigeria’s leading preachers TB Joshua.

ZNBC

