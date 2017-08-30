Zambian Markets are death traps!

By Brian Mulenga

The markets nationwide are death traps. Wooden stalls roofed in plastic. Illegal Electrical Connections everywhere. Heaps of flammable materials everywhere.

Congested conditions with no Safety and Health measures and marketeers who resist any regulation.

Now that we have allowed trading everywhere and anywhere why should we be surprised that we get fires. The Chilenje market has one corner that is literally carpeted with charcoal. And standing on it are stalls constructed from wood and plastic. Everywhere are illegal electrical connections without a single fire hose or fire extinguisher in sight.Let us not even talk about the pervaisve litter.

Buseko Market is literally a bonfire waiting to happen. With illegal garages and car spares traded in close proximity to every type of wood and timber you can dream of, Buseko Market is a tinderbox which can explode anytime.

When you walk along Lumumba road these days it is literally one and a half kilometers of wooden and plastic stands which frankly speaking are ugly and another fire hazard.

Matero market is a maelstrom of unplanned, hectic, frenetic activity. The market spills over into the road and you drive carefully in the area. people trade on any available little space.

It’s time street trading was basically abolished, its time trading was regulated properly. It’s time simple Safety and Health measures are implemented.

Why are we burying our heads in the sand and ignoring the obvious. Its time Zambian market trading moved out of the Stone Age and came into the modern age. Surely in 2017 why should every major town center and township be a sprawling ramshackle, agglomeration of makeshift death traps that do not even deserve the name market stalls. The combination of wood, plastic, and electricity, charcoal braziers is a disaster waiting to happen.