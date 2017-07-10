Zambian High Commission to London ignite steps to bring Larry Mweetwa to book

Larry Mweetwa The Zambian high commission in London has formally written to the Protocol Directorate of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office expressing concern over activities of UPND Social media coordinator Larry Mweetwa.

Mweetwa a Zambian who lives in London and an ad hoc follower of Hakainde Hichilema has for a long time been issuing what the mission termed “inflammatory and subversive comments inciting people to commit terrorism activities in Zambia.”

The Zambian mission informed the British authorities that Mr Mweetwa posted a message on his Facebook page praising the acts of suspected sabotage that and led to further arson attacks such as the gutting of public courts and the most recent inferno that burnt down Zambia’s biggest marker living more than 1000 traders famished.

Zambia High Commission to London confirmed the development to Smart Eagles stating that the letter was written last week.

In the letter the commission states that they are alarmed by Mweetwa’s postings and have thus decided to write to the British Protocol Directorate of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to work together with them and make him answerable for his remarks.

According to the notice, Mr Mweetwa’s last known address is 4 Whigift Street, 15 Centreview Apartments, London CRO 1EX.

Mweetwa in his Facebook postings has not only urged Zambian citizens to burn the country down but has also admitted to releasing funds to pay vulnerable people to commit acts of vandalism.

In his most recent posting that has taken a stir in society Mweetwa wrote: “LUSAKA ON FIRE NOW AS I SPEAK Due TO HH ARREST. Job well done bane let’s intensify such actions and defend democracy.”

But despite warnings Mweetwa has continued to mock Zambia police IG Kakoma Kangaja and the Vice President Inonge Wina claiming he is untouchable.

Smart Eagle