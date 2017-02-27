Zambian elected Namibia University Students Union president

A Zambian student at the University of Namibia has become the student union president.

Joseph Kalimbwe 23 who hails from Ndola has become a second International student in the history of the University to lead the 25 000 students after Francine Muyumba from Congo.

At 22, Joseph has written two books and writes several articles in the newspapers. After high school from Chifubu High in Ndola. He worked on the streets of Ndola selling phones for Zamtel at 17. He was however fired for leading his colleagues in exposing the corrupt practices of his boss.

His book was written at 19 titled “Teenage-Hood and the Impact of the Westen World”. His second book, “The Pain of An Empty Stomach ” is his best according to him.