Zambian Breweries appoints Jose Daniel Moran as new country director

Zambian Breweries has appointed Jose Daniel Moran as its new country director with effect from September 1, replacing Annabelle Degroot, who is moving to Nigeria to run parent group AB InBev’s West Africa business unit.

Moran moves to Zambia from Mozambique, where he was AB InBev sales director. Prior to that he served as SABMiller sales and distribution director in Mozambique from 2013 to 2016. Between 2011 and 2013, Moran was commercial development manager and national sales and distribution manager. From 2009 to 2011 he served in different capacities within the group, including national distribution services director, internal audit director and distribution director of Quito at SABMiller in Ecuador, his home country.

Between 2000 and 2007 he worked as a business risk consulting manager at Ernst & Young. He holds a Master Executive in financial management from Spain and has a Bachelor in Business Administration degree.

“I am excited to be heading Zambian Breweries operations and I look forward to working with management and staff at all levels to continue to grow the business and make a difference to the lives of people across the country by providing high quality products, creating employment, supporting local farmers and communities, and working with the government to expand the economy,” said Moran.

Starting as a project accountant, Degroot has served in different capacities at Zambian Breweries until her appointment as country director.

She replaces Andries du Plessis, BU President – West Africa who has left the business to pursue other interests. Africa Zone President Ricardo Tadeu announced that Degroot will take up the new position beginning September 2017.

“Under volatile economic conditions, Annabelle has grown the Zambian business while delivering significant savings, overseeing three large-scale capital expenditure projects and consolidating three separate legal entities into one operating unit. Under her leadership the business has built positive relationships with government and local communities and successfully negotiated a reduced excise tax rate,” said Tadeu.

Degroot said she was happy to have served as country director at Zambian Breweries and its sister companies National Breweries and Heinrich’s Syndicate, and wished Mr Moran all the best.

“When I look back, I think we have accomplished a huge amount over the years. The highlights for me have been seeing the growth in our people, portfolio, brands, plants and most of all ensuring we have made a difference to a much wider group of people in Zambia with our Better World projects,” she said.

“I have no doubt that the incoming country director will bring the capability and expertise to continue to build Zambian Breweries as a flagship business within the AB InBev group and maintain its position as a significant contributor to the nation’s social and economic growth,” she said.