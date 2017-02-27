Zambia would have been ungovernable, HH tells Commonwealth

Leader of the main opposition UPND Hakainde Hichilema has told the Commonwealth that the situation in Zambia would have become ungovernable if he did not restrain his supporters after the August 2016 elections.
Hichilema or HH as he is commonly referred to said his supporters were determined to do anything to claim what he calls his “stolen victory”. He said instead he chose the civil way by going to court but he had been let down by the judiciary.
The UPND leader who was accompanied by the party National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango was speaking when he held talks with the Commonwealth delegation led by Deputy Secretary General-Political, Dr. Josephine Ojiambo who is in the country from London.
The meeting discussed a wide range of issues regarding governance of the country from the political environment to the economic situation.
The UPND leader reiterated his call for peace and unity in the country despite what he called as the challenging and oppressive environment created by the governing party.
Hichilema called on the International community to be proactive in handling issues as opposed to waiting until their are hostilities and instability in a particular country.
“We maintained that things would have escalated out of hand had we allowed our supporters to get into the streets to claim the stolen victory,” Hichilema said on his update after the meeting. “We chose the civilised route of going to court where we were let down as the petition was not heard.”
“We put a strong case on what we want to see in terms of reforming institutions of governance such as the Zambia Police, Electoral Commission of Zambia, the Judiciary and others as we believe citizens should have confidence in these governance institutions as a way of ensuring stability and promoting economic development in the country.”
Zambia has 10 provinces. HH won in 3 of the 10. ECL won in 6 including Lusaka and Copperbelt with the highest population. How did HH win? Do not mislead the visitors please.
Kalunga, me I always wonder if it was indeed really 10 to 3 according to your analysis Lungu could have won by 70 percent not by 51% that means there must be something wrong some where some how, don’t you think so let us think critically, elections are over now let us think through and preserve democracy and our Nation from Total collapse and allow divergence views.
Kalunga is a Nkoya word meaning a grave or tomb.Surely Mr grave can you give us a breakdonwn on how your ejiga Edward who leads the party that was created by tribes man won the stolen election? Its high time we stopped thinking like dead hyenas.
This is far from the truth, Zambians can never be used to fight personal battles. if HH was thinking people will go to the streets on his behalf he was dreaming,
