Zambia to seek extradition of people inciting sabotage through social media – Vice president

Government has engaged Interpol and other international security agencies on the possible extradition of Zambians in the diaspora who are harming the country through social media.

Vice President Inonge Wina told Parliament yesterday that government is signing an agreement with some countries to ensure that they do not continue keeping undesirable characters causing damage to Zambia.

Mrs Wina was responding to a question from Chinsali member of Parliament (MP) Halalwe Mukosa (PF), who wanted to know if government is considering extraditing Zambians living in foreign countries who are inciting sabotage through social media.

“We are in discussion with these countries to ensure that they deport people who are doing damage to our country. The country will be informed as soon as there will be some development on this matter,” she said.

United Party for National Development advisor and social media campaign coordinator Larry Mweetwa applauded the burning of Lusaka City Market few minutes after the fire broke out on Tuesday.

Mr Mweetwa, who is based in the United Kingdom, said on his Facebook page that such acts of destruction should be continued.

“Job well done bane. Let us intensify such acts,” said Mr Mweetwa, who is also believed to be a strategist for the opposition political party.

He attributed the burning of the market to the arrest of treason-charged opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

“Zambia is on fire as I speak due to the arrest of HH,” he said.

Mr Mweetwa later claimed his Facebook account had been hacked.

Meanwhile, Vice President Inonge Wina says damage to property experienced in the country in the last few months should serve as an eye-opener to security wings to always be on alert to prevent acts of sabotage.

Mrs Wina said this yesterday when she chaired the first meeting for the committee of ministers that President Lungu has constituted to help victims that lost goods and property worth millions of Kwacha at the gutted Lusaka City Market.

“We are expected to examine avenues that will result in the quickest recovery of the markets to help the victims resume their businesses. I expect total participation from all the committee members in championing the plight of the affected traders,” she said.

Mrs Wina said the committee is expected to mobilise resources to help the affected traders as Government did not budget for the disaster in question.

And making a presentation on the assessment done, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national co-ordinator Patrick Kangwa said 1,319 stands were guttered while 1,911 were not affected by the inferno.

Mr Kangwa said some stalls at the gutted market were looted in the process and that business activities could be allowed to be conducted in the part which was not affected by the inferno.

He, however, said electricity and water supply which had been interrupted could be a challenge.

Mr Kangwa said the affected traders are submitting their particulars and details of property they lost in the fire.

She said a Zambian citizen identified as Micheal Ngondwe has donated K1,500 to the affected victims through DMMU and has urged other stakeholders to come on board.

And Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale told the committee three alternative places had been identified for the affected traders – Lusaka Times.