Zambia Sugar employee jailed 4 years for corruption

The Choma Magistrate Court has sentenced a Zambia Sugar Plc employee to four years with hard labour for corrupt practices.

According to a statement issued by Anti-Corruption Commission public relations manager Timothy Moono, Willard Mwiinga of House Number 4, Mukuyu Staff Area has been convicted for corrupt practices involving K10, 000.

“The Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) in 2014 arrested Willard Mwiinga a 40-year-old maintenance superintendent at Zambia Sugar Company PLC of House number 4 Mukuyu Staff Area for corrupt practices by Private Body, contrary to Section 20 (1) as read with section 41 of the AC Act No. 3 of 2012 of the Laws of Zambia,” stated Moono.

“Details are that on dates unknown but between 1st January and 26th April 2014, in Mazabuka District of Southern Province of the Republic of Zambia, Willard Mwiinga being an employee of Zambia Sugar Company did corruptly solicit for K40 000 and actually received K10 000 cash gratification from a Director of Lazpine Engineering Company, as an inducement or reward for having facilitated the award of contract to maintain rollers to Lazpine Engineering Contractor at Zambia Sugar Company PLC. Magistrate Exonorbit Zulu passed judgement over this matter,”