Zambia scoops AU Commissioner for trade and industry seat

Zambia has scooped the position of Commissioner for Trade and Industry at the just ended Africa Union elections by a landslide victory.Zambia’s candidate Albert Muchanga polled 49 votes out of 51 votes from the 51 out of 54 member states that participated in the elections that were held yesterday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba told ZANIS in Ethiopia Addis Ababa that he was pleased with the result and thanked President Edgar Lungu for the support he rendered to the candidates.Mr. Kalaba described the victory as an achievement for the country and that the win speaks volumes to Zambia and interprets what the African continent thinks about Zambia.



He said the country has been a member of the OAU then, now African Union but has never been represented at that level.And winning candidate Ambassador Albert Muchanga said Zambia will finally be presented at the AU and the victory has put Zambia at the International level.Ambassador Muchanga said at individual level the victory will allow him serve at the AU and represent Zambia. The other Zambian candidate Austin Sichinga who was contesting the position of Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture was knocked out on a technicality.

During the campaign period, Mr Muchanga pledged to introduce fresh ideas and re-energise the commission in its service delivery based on his long experience in economic integration, trade and industry, diplomacy, inter-governmental affairs among others once elected to the position. He said development of a ‘dashboard’ to enable all Africans monitor daily progress in the implementation of Agenda 2063 is a priority because ordinary citizens on the continent are the drivers of the process. “The portfolio of trade and industry should be a major contributor to the transformation of Africa. If elected, we will in this connection and as a team, develop a broad programme on Africa’s industrialisation,” he said. The 28th session of the African Union is being held under the theme: “2017 harnessing the demographic dividend through investment in youth.” Ministers of Foreign Affairs are the Electoral College of African Union summit. The executive body of the African Union is composed of a Chairperson of the Commission, the deputy Chairperson and eight commissioners in different portfolios. Zambia now has one out of the eight seats at commissioner level. The summit started on January 22 and ends today January 31, 2017.