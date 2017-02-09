Zambia must stop Lungu from pulling the country out of ICC – HH

United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the country to stop maneuvers by President Edgar Lungu to pull out the country from the International Criminal court as a member.

Hichilema says the recent disclosure by President Lungu that he will hold talks on how Zambia must pull out of the ICC is a clear indication that he wants to turn the country into a monarchy.

And speaking in an interview in Lusaka this morning, the UPND President wondered why President Lungu wants to pull the country out of ICC if he knows that he was democratically elected.

He says former heads of state have not bothered to pull Zambia out of the ICC adding that President Lungu’s intentions are a clear sign of what lies ahead of him, should he be found wanting.

Hichilema says President Edgar Lungu must instead consult the people of Zambia through Churches, civil society organizations and other credible humans rights bodies other than the PF party members on whether dictatorship must be introduced in the country.

Meanwhile, the UPND President says it is wrong for President Lungu to consult the PF members, who he describes as the minority in the country on whether Zambia must continue being part of the International Criminal court or not.

There has been talks about Zambia pulling out of the ICC with President Edgar Lungu publicly stating that Zambia will hold consultations on how it should pull out of the International Criminal court.

The International Criminal court was set up to foster human rights, promote democracy and good governance.

The court also settles electoral disputes in member countries that include: Zambia, Uganda, Zimbabwe among others.