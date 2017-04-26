Zambia in political turmoil – Chipimo

Elias Chipimo has observed that the country is experiencing serious tension and simmering political turmoil.

And the National Restoration Party (NAREP) ledaer has charged that there is no legal justification for charging UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema with treason.

Chipimo pointed out that high levels of intolerance and heavy handed approach by the law enforcement agencies have caused unrest but warned that no amount of brutality can quell a rising tide of anger and resentment.

“Our nation is currently experiencing serious tension and simmering political turmoil. At the heart of the problem lie the twin evils of intolerance and pride; character traits that none of us can claim to be completely free of – if we are really to be honest with ourselves,” Chipimo told a press briefing in Lusaka on Tuesday.

“All of this has resulted in unrest and a heavy-handed approach by law enforcement authorities. However, no amount of brutality can quell a rising tide of anger and resentment; and when a nation struggling to make ends meet feels that all hope is lost due to uncaring leadership enriching itself at the expense of the masses, the very stability of the state is called into question.”

On HH’s treason trial, Chipimo had this to say: “In the midst of all this, our nation is convulsed in discussions around a treason trial. While there is no excuse for not upholding the law and respecting our national institutions, there can be no legal justification for the charge of treason leveled against the leader of the main opposition party in Zambia for failing to abide by police directives to give way to a presidential motorcade. The fact that a charge of treason for what happened on the weekend of 8th April in Mongu, has been leveled at all – confirms the sad reality that the “winner-take-all” syndrome in our politics has created a hotbed for entrenched division among our people while fundamental problems in our society continue to fester.

“While the treason drama plays itself out (and play itself out it will to the ultimate embarrassment of those who came up with up the charge), we must not lose sight of the serious development challenges that face our struggling masses every single day.”