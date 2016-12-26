We will continue moving in circles if we don’t get to have radical thinkers holding positions of decision making in Central government and critical institutions such as BOZ.
I have tried to get the rationale behind the way we do things in this country but I can’t seem to understand a thing. Could someone kindly explain to me why we should have foreign haulage companies transporting copper from Zambia to coastal destinations where it is further shipped to global commodities markets?
Has anyone done some research on how much this costs us in terms of job opportunities that we would have created for Zambian drivers if it was local transporters that would have been the major players in copper transportation and how much tax is foregone since the foreign haulage companies pay tax from the income gained from transporting our copper in their respective countries of residency – what about the dollar we would keep in Zambia as profit?
We go all the way to Kenya and South Africa to import huge qualities of fruit juices – Afia, Pick-N-Peel, Fruitree, you name it but our mangoes, masuku, quavas go to waste year in and year out!!!
It’s so painful to be Zambian and realize we should have been far economically. How does a nation develop when it’s people have no economic role that they play apart from being consumers?
We used to assemble vehicles at some point but now import pegs and toothpicks made of bamboo from China. Surely there are people who benefit from this mess otherwise I can’t find any rational reason why this has been permitted to go on.
We can’t even supply water to our people yet Kafue river is less than Sixty kilometers from Lusaka but money to give interest free loans to buy VXs V8 Landcruisers for our so called Representatives is always found.
We have a lot of educated technocrats who don’t think in this country.
Zambia has Technocrats who don’t think
Lusaka City
By Yande Mwale
