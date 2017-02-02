Zambia Brewaries donates Computers to Lusaka School

Hundreds of schoolchildren are now taking advantage of new technology, thanks to the Zambian Breweries Manja Pamodzi project, which has distributed 50 computers to five primary schools in Lusaka in the space of three days this week.

More than 50 computers have been donated to the schools in Lusaka through the scheme as part of the Manja Pamodzi Children’s School Education awareness programme.

Manja Pamodzi is a community-driven project that is helping to clean up post-consumer packaging waste in Lusaka, improving sanitation and hygiene as a result. The project has brought together communities and stakeholders including Zambian Breweries to clean up the environment at the same time creating business opportunities.

The donation was made to five primary schools in Chawama, Kamwala, Matero, Chunga and Mtendere.

The aim of the exercise is to address the computer crisis in schools and improve the levels of information communication technology within the education system.

Zambian Breweries corporate affairs director Ezekiel Sekele said that the schools that have received the computers are part of the Manja Pamodzi Project.

“We are happy that we are working together with the schools and this is a demonstration of how an effective public-private partnership can flourish. Yes, we are in business and want to make profit but we want to make that profit sustainably through having better communities and bringing people together. Through education and awareness, we have seen many benefits at family, community and national level and that is why we are donating these computers,” said Mr Sekele.

Mr. Sekele added: “Our dream, our passion and thinking is that we want to bring people together for a better community. We want to give back to communities and invest for a better country.”

Receiving the equipment, Kasamba Primary School head teacher Mrs. Beatrice Mulenga added that the equipment would help improve information communication technology skills and knowledge in schools.

“We had five computers and we faced a lot of challenges in computer lessons. Now, we are grateful to Zambian Breweries for the computers and we have no doubt that these computers will add value in advancing computer studies,” said Mrs Mulenga.

And Muchinga Primary School head teacher Sylvia Miti said the computers will go a long way in helping the school and the pupils during final examinations. “We had difficulties, in the past, when the pupils were sitting for computer examinations since we had few computers. But now with this donation, we are assured to save on time during examinations,”

The government recently introduced information communication technology lessons in schools and the Ministry of General Education plans to buy and install desktop computers in more across the country.