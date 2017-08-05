Zambeef Kasama macro outlet opens to the public

Residents of Kasama and surrounding areas now have access to a wider range of products from the nation’s largest vertically integrated retailing brand with the opening of Zambeef’s new Kasama Macro Outlet.

Zambeef Board Chairman Dr Jacob Mwanza explained that the new facility was in response to increasing demand from customers for value for money, high-quality products and more convenience, and was in line with the company’s strategy to grow its retail footprint and enhance consumer choice.

“The opening of this modern facility will not only enable us to provide the people of Kasama and surrounding areas with the best in quality and affordable locally produced protein foods, but also help us to render improved service,” said Dr Mwanza.

The company’s new macro stores have been designed to reflect international standards with an emphasis on hygiene and food safety, storage capacity, security, parking space, convenience and ease of access as well as an appealing shopping environment.

Dr Mwanza further noted that Zambeef continued to be an important part of Zambia’s supply value chain with multiplier effects that have a positive economic and social impact on Zambians countrywide.

Northern Province Minister Hon. Brian Mundubile, MP, in a speech read on his behalf by Northern Province Administrative Officer Vincent Phiri, commended Zambeef on its stance and for making it possible for local products to find their way to shelves across the country by providing a readily market for the farmers.

“The advent of Zambeef’s Kasama Macro will ease of the pressure of livestock and poultry famers who incurred huge considerable costs in transporting feed and chicks from the Copperbelt and Lusaka Provinces,” relayed Hon. Mundubile.

In addition to the traditional Zambeef butcheries which retail beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, stock feed and flour, the Macro outlet also features a Zamhatch, a Novatek and a Zamshu outlet thus creating a one-stop-shop for the Group’s products.

With Zamhatch and Novatek now easily accessible, poultry and livestock farmers in the area can expect to leverage the economies of scale that can result from keeping Zamhatch day-old-chicks and using Novatek stockfeed. This will help to help improve their return on investment.

Farmers in Northern Province can also expect to benefit from Zambeef’s expertise and presence of its abattoir, which employing 50 locals, in nearby Mbala and its livestock development project with Musika that is targeted at 300 cattle farmers. The project provides farmers with the necessary tools to not only grow the cattle population in the Province but also the quality thereof, such as the construction of cattle posts for dipping as well as other cattle management practices.

“It is one thing for Zambeef to extend its brand to all provinces; but it is another thing for Zambeef to add value to agricultural produce made produced right here in Northern Province,” added Honourable Mundubile.

He further urged cooperatives and the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) in Northern Province to form stronger ties with Zambeef in order to ensure that value was added to local produce and farmers benefit from their produce ranging from grain, legumes, leather, dairy, meat, poultry and other produce.

Zambeef aims to be one of the most accessible and affordable quality protein providers in the country and beyond, delivered through the Group’s extensive retail and distribution network.

“We are big on value addition, we are big on local produce and we are big on locally processed and packaged products,” concluded Dr Mwanza.

The Kasama outlet is the latest of such stores to be opened by the. It can be found along Mpulungu Road next to Kasama Milling and opposite Lion’s Den.

