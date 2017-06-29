Zambeef, Airtel Money partner to introduce ‘Tap and Go’ service

Airtel has partnered with food retailer Zambeef to enable customers pay for their meat products using the Airtel Money ‘Tap and Go’ service.

Speaking at the launch event held at Zambeef’s Mtendere Macro outlet, Airtel Money Manager Tukuza Lungu explained that ‘Tap and Go’ is a new and exciting offer from Airtel Money that allows customers to pay for goods and services using the ‘Near Field Technology’ (NFC) on their mobile phones.

He added that customers needed to be signed up for Airtel Money with an active Airtel Money Wallet, which is linked with an NFC Tag that is usually placed at the back of the phone.

“Payment can be done simply by tapping your phone on the Point of Sale device (POS) and entering your Airtel Money PIN to complete a transaction,” stated Lungu. “This significant development is in line with the national efforts of moving our country towards being technologically proficient by finding ways to innovate services to benefit the community at large.”

Speaking at the same event, Zambeef Business Development Manager Justo Kopulande said Zambeef was pleased to partner with Airtel on this venture as it was looking for ways to enable their customers pay for their meat products in a secure and convenient manner.

Kopulande added that the Tap and Go service would help take away the hassle and risk for Zambeef customers of moving with cash, adding that there had been an increase in the number of customers using the service in Zambeef outlets including Ten Miles, Kanyama, Mungwi, Nkwazi outlets and now Mtendere Macro outlet.

With the ‘Tap and Go’ service, transactions are completed at a much faster rate than using the conventional way of selecting from the Airtel Money menu.