‘ZAF officer died of trauma and stress’

The Board of Inquiry has established that late Zambia Airforce flight sergeant Mark Chongwa died of Trauma and stress while in police custody.

The report indicates that this was due to excess force used by police officers to get him into cells after he had committed a traffic offence.

Minister of Home Affairs Steven Kampyongo has disclosed this when he delivered a ministerial statement to Parliament Wednesday afternoon.

Kampyongo said the cause of death is contained in a report from the board of inquiry that was constituted on March 24th, 2017 through a directive by President Edgar Lungu on circumstance that led to the death of the officer 0n 18th March,2017.

He explained that the report is in line with what 24 witnesses reviewed and also a post-mortem report.

Kampyongo further explained that the inquiry also established that there was no malice on the part of Police officers but that there was negligence in their action.

“…Also not in dispute is that some police officers at Woodlands Police Station used force to get him into the police station. The force used appeared to be excessive according to one of the inmates who was in the cells at the same time. This finding or observation is however in line with the postmortem report which attributed the death of Flight Sergeant Choongwa to trauma and stress. In the words of the report, ‘the trauma he suffered on his back and the stress of being in police custody triggered the chain of events which led to his sudden death on 18th March 2017’. The joint inquiry concluded that there was no malice or aforethought on the part of the police officers in question or any other person to murder the deceased. There was however, gross negligence on the part of the police officers in the manner they handled the whole matter up to the death of the late Flight Sergeant Choongwa,” Kampyongo said.

He stated that the four officers involved have since been charged with Man slaughter and their case is before the courts of law.

“A joint board of inquiry made three principle recommendations (i) that the police officers involved should be charged with manslaughter contrary to section 199 of chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia; (ii) that the relations between the Police service and defence forces should be harmonized and a spirit of comradeship amongst them cultivated and promoted and (iii) that the Zambia Police Service and defense forces should work together and ensure that an incident of similar nature does not ever occur in future. The government position on the findings of the joint board of inquiry, sir, my government has accepted the findings, conclusions of the joint board of inquiry into the death of Flight Sergeant Choongwa and to that end, four Zambia police officers who were involved in these sad events have since been arrested and charged with manslaughter. They are currently appearing before the courts of law.”

Kampyongo however says the inquiry has recommended that the incident should not be allowed to happen in the near future.

And when asked if Government will consider compensating the family of late Zambia Airforce flight sergeant, Mr Kampyongo stated that the officer was in full service and his matter will be dealt with accordingly.

Kampyongo has thanked the family of the late officer for cooperating during the time of inquiry.

And in another Ministerial statement on the violence that took place at Memorial Park between suspected PF and UPND cadres, Kampyongo said the Zambia Police has instituted investigations into the matter.

Kampyongo stated that all culprits who will be found wanting will be brought to book regardless of their political affiliation.

“It is extremely disappointing that intolerance among some of the supporters of the two political parties have reached shocking levels of fighting each other even on solemn occasions such as funerals and at the cemeteries. Traditionally, funerals are sacred and bring all sections of our society to mourn the departed and out of respect for beloved ones. The reported violence that occurred at the cemetery and indeed elsewhere demonstrates the breakdown of morals in our society which His Excellency the President of Zambia Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu recently asked us to uphold and defend. Sir, we must arrest the moral decay in our midst,” Kampyongo said.

“It is for this reason that my government does not and shall not tolerate criminality regardless of who the perpetrator might be. I am however delighted that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia and the top leadership of the PF has condemned political violence and called on all our people to refuse to engage in all forms of violence. I cannot help but call on all political party leaders without any exemption, including religious leaders to preach only peace. Violence only begets violence and has never resolved any problem.”