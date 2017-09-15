ZABS lauds high standards at Zambian Breweries

The Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) has applauded Zambian Breweries (ZB) for maintaining the highest standards in the production of its beverages.

ZABS Director General Manuel Mutale said this when the senior management team from the institution toured the ZB Mungwi Road plant to familiarise themselves with its operations.

“ZABS urges manufacturers in general to adhere to good manufacturing practices and emulate companies like Zambian Breweries which have invested heavily in standards and quality programmes,” he said.

Mutale said while ZABS had developed product standards for clear beer, opaque beer, spirits and wines, there have been concerns of the unhygienic conditions in which illicit bulk opaque beer is being handled from the breweries where it is produced to the market where it’s consumed.

“We are coming up with a code of practice to see how the transportation of opaque beer can be done,” he said. “This code of practice will guide the producers and distributors of opaque beer on hygienic practices they need to observe as they distribute this product to ensure public health protection.”

Mutale said ZABS, which promulgates 4,500 national standards, had noted some concerns on the market regarding standards of spirits known as tujilijili or junta, which needed to be resolved as soon as possible.

“ZABS is open to stakeholders regarding concerns on the negative effect that various products such as table wines and portable spirits can have on public health. Stakeholders must meet and review standards and packaging of spirits. We don’t want to regulate the market but from the statistics we are getting, we may have to slightly go beyond leaving it to industry to see what specifications to enforce.”

Zambian Breweries corporate affairs director Ezekiel Sekele said the company was committed to ensuring that its goods and services are of the highest standards.

“One of our main aims is to ensure that our brands are of the highest standards. We do not compromise when it comes to standards. This is not just about us, as we are also consumers of our products but also for the other consumers and the health of the people,” he said.

Sekele said there were several challenges regarding standards and quality in the alcohol sector, which needed to be resolved.

“We are deepening our reach in identifying our partners to deal with various concerns regarding the alcohol industry. We are concerned that a lot of players in the industry are not paying taxes, are using unsafe packaging practices, distributing cheap and dangerous spirits and generally lacking transparency. Together we mustchange the landscape for everyone to participate in the industry in a responsible manner. We need strict standards to be enforced in the industry,” he said.

Sekele said according to a study done by EuroMonitor, the country was losing US$20 million annually from tax leakages and illicit alcohol.

“We need a lot of awareness and education campaigns to speak against non-compliance of standards. We’ll support ZABS in this regard. We would be happy to see enforcement of existing legislation to manage the alcohol sector and its value chain.