Youths welcome the formation of CYLA, an inter-party youth organisation

Some Youths have commended the formation of an Inter-party organisation that will help young people involved in politics participate in the country’s governance.
And Centre for Young Leaders in Africa (CYLA) Governance Advisor Mbozi Tatila says the organisation will help change the public’s perception of women in politics.
Commenting on the formation of CYLA, most youths who called in during a live program on Comet Radio said the organisation should be supported as it encourages interaction among youths from all political parties.
A caller who identified himself as Cephas said the organisation is welcome as it will bring young people in politics together to push for a youth agenda.
He observed that for a long time youths have been kept apart by their leaders so as to sustain their stay in power.
And Kenny Lungu from Makeni said the move by youths from different political parties to form one organisation would lessen political violence.
He said because of their interaction youths who belong to different political parties will start seeing each other as comrades and not as enemies.
He urged leaders of the organisation to recruit members from all walks of life including the major perpetrators of political violence.
Others callers called on the CYLA not to lose focus like other organisations that have become ‘political vuvuzelas’.
They also warned government not to interfere in the operations of the organisation as its agenda would help foster peace, unity and stability in the country.
And speaking when she featured during radio program Mbozi Tatila said the perception of women in politics has discouraged many young women from joining politics.
Ms Tatila who is a UPND member said as youths they will fight the negative perception of women in politics using modern technology such as social media so as to encourage young women to join and take up leadership roles.
And Tinashe Mazala from NAREP said the organisation will train and empower youths with the leadership skills they need.
She said one of the reasons youths find themselves in political violence was due to lack of economic empowerment hence the organisation’s resolve to train members in entrepreneurial skills.
The illegal RB/Mutati so-called youths can not be trusted
Remember,they are the ones who went to break window panes & vehicle wind screens at the MMD Secretariate.These were organized by convict Chimbokaila jail bird Nakachinda after being paid by Mutati through their god father RB.For now the so-called ‘MMD youths’ are suspects.The UPND especially with the Alliace,Partner-the Legal MMD,should consult with the legal MMD Leadership to ascertain the aunthenticity of these youths’the likes of Chiluba,the mmd softly dying.
The Political Analyst
August 22, 2017 at 12:15 pm
@ I agree with you 100%.UPND should be careful with these PF/MMD Youths.They are sell-outs.Trying to get strategic info. and pass it on to their pay masters-Remember these are off-springs of the likes of Davies Chama,Fr Bwalya,Mumbi Phiri,Kampyongo,RB(the snake in grass),spineless Mutati etc.
The Seer
August 22, 2017 at 12:25 pm
The formation of this Youth Outfit is a good initiative.My only worry is the composition of the interim leadership.For now am not so sure of which youth(s) are genuinely representing the general MMD Youth membership;bearing in mind that currently the gouping (RB/Mutati ) which Chiluba is coming from is in court.Remember,the Supreme Court was shocked how the RB/Mutati gathering took place in Kabwe under the guise of MMD Convetion with so many irregularities and illegalities.The matter was referred back to the High Court for justice to prevail in this matter.Therefore the current MMD youth(s) on this interim are suspect and questionable.NAREP Youths are more genuine and trustworthy fit to be in that interim leadership.I rest my case.
THE LEGAL MMD OBSERVER
August 22, 2017 at 1:46 pm
@ It is just like it was with Catherene Namugala who was nominated by the RB/Mutati group as Second Deputy Speaker in Parliament.Namugala is technically PF,so basically there is no checks and balances.Namugala is NOT representing the legal MMD,because she was expelled by the Party.It is only that our judicial system takes long to dispose off cases.That’s why she remained in Parliament-So in the same vein,Chiluba,technically is PF representing the RB/Mutati group and NOT the legal MMD
THE LEGAL MMD OBSERVER
August 22, 2017 at 6:22 pm
