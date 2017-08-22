Youths welcome the formation of CYLA, an inter-party youth organisation

Some Youths have commended the formation of an Inter-party organisation that will help young people involved in politics participate in the country’s governance.

And Centre for Young Leaders in Africa (CYLA) Governance Advisor Mbozi Tatila says the organisation will help change the public’s perception of women in politics.

Commenting on the formation of CYLA, most youths who called in during a live program on Comet Radio said the organisation should be supported as it encourages interaction among youths from all political parties.

A caller who identified himself as Cephas said the organisation is welcome as it will bring young people in politics together to push for a youth agenda.

He observed that for a long time youths have been kept apart by their leaders so as to sustain their stay in power.

And Kenny Lungu from Makeni said the move by youths from different political parties to form one organisation would lessen political violence.

He said because of their interaction youths who belong to different political parties will start seeing each other as comrades and not as enemies.

He urged leaders of the organisation to recruit members from all walks of life including the major perpetrators of political violence.

Others callers called on the CYLA not to lose focus like other organisations that have become ‘political vuvuzelas’.

They also warned government not to interfere in the operations of the organisation as its agenda would help foster peace, unity and stability in the country.

And speaking when she featured during radio program Mbozi Tatila said the perception of women in politics has discouraged many young women from joining politics.

Ms Tatila who is a UPND member said as youths they will fight the negative perception of women in politics using modern technology such as social media so as to encourage young women to join and take up leadership roles.

And Tinashe Mazala from NAREP said the organisation will train and empower youths with the leadership skills they need.

She said one of the reasons youths find themselves in political violence was due to lack of economic empowerment hence the organisation’s resolve to train members in entrepreneurial skills.