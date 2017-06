You don’t own PF, Lungu tells Kambwili

President Edgar Lungu has told off Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili that Patriotic Front is not his party.

Kambwili who was fired from cabinet recently dared those wanting him to leave the Patriotic Front (PF) that he would not do so as it was his party. Kambwili said he together with late Michael Sata founded the PF and worked for 10 years to get it into government.

The vocal PF MP who is still in the Central Committee charged that he will not allow newcomers to push him out of the party he worked for so much to get into power.

But speaking when he arrived on the Copperbelt province on Saturday, President Lungu said no one owns the PF. He said there were no original members of the party saying whether one is new or old they were all the same and entitled for appointment in government.

President Lungu openly said that Copperbelt province is the base of the confusion in the PF and vowed to take on those he thinks are bringing confusions. He announced that he would want to face Kambwili and Musenge in Lusaka in July at the Central Committee meeting.

Watch the video: