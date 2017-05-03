YALI welcomes Lungu’s 200,000 jobs promise but…..

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has called on Government to clearly outline and segment which economic sectors will create the projected 200,000 decent jobs annually in order to attain the goal.

YALI President Andrew Ntewewe who has welcomed the pronouncement by President Edgar Lungu that his Government will create 200,000 decent jobs annually within 5 years to meet the 1 million job creation target, says the pronouncement needs practical measures to be actualized.

In an interview with Hot FM, Ntewewe stressed the need to provide clear guidelines on how the 200,000 decent jobs will be created annually adding that lack of data and monitoring systems on the pronouncement will remain a wishful thought and an unrealistic goal.



President Edgar Lungu last year in September announced that the PF Government will in the next five years through the Industrial Development Corporation target to create one million jobs.



Speaking when he officially opened the first session of the 12th National Assembly, President Lungu said government will use growth areas of agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, manufacturing and information and communication technology in line with the PF’s manifesto which pledges industrialization.