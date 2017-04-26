Wrong reasons why Kabwe warriors stadium is always fuel to capacity

It is always recommended to see a huge crowd cheering local football at their respective stadia especially at Kabwe Warriors but their mode of entrance leaves much to be desired, reports Zambia Soccer Magazine.

Close to 50% of the crowd seen at Godfrey Chitalu stadium during Kabwe Warriors matches don’t pay entry fees but simply force their way in. As seen in the pictures, the fans at this beautiful football arena always take advantage when the main gate is opened during the passage of team buses and other official vehicles.

Huge number of fans always rush into the stadium like no man’s business when team buses and officials are entering and this group always find itself into the grandstand. Jumping over the hall-fence is one common practice at Chitalu stadium. When other teams like Power Dynamos are charging K30 into open-wing of Arthur Davies stadium, Warriors fans always complain when they are told to pay K10 as they suggest that K5 is ideal. Otherwise, Kabwe Warriors magement are making a loss as the money they raise is not equivalent to the huge crowd seen. This mode of entrance has always been a source of discouragement to new fans especially ladies because it always attract teargas which almost result into stampede.