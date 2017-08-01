World Bank impressed with Zambeef operations

A delegation from the World Bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC) paid a visit Zambeef’s Ten-Miles Macro Outlet and Lusaka processing outlet on Friday (July 28) as part of the organisation’s wider tour of development projects and investments in the country.

Expansion of Zambeef’s Novatek stockfeed division with the addition of a new processing plant in Mpongwe have been undertaken with support from IFC. The investment will generate additional capacity that will facilitate the continued growth of sales of Novatek stockfeed and Zamhatch day-old chicks to the local market as well as the export of surplus feed.

In addition to the stockfeed plant, Zambeef continues to make significant investments in the country, having injected US$16.5 million in capital expenditure in 2016 alone.

The company expects to spend a further US$21 million this year in investment in several high-return parts of the business, including growing its retail network, expansion of its dairy operations and Zamhatch hatchery as well as its operations at Masterpork.

Zambeef aims to be the most accessible and affordable food processor and retailer in the Central African region, delivered through the Group’s extensive retail and distribution network.

