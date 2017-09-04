“Woodlands Sex party was about Orgasm competition”

NEW twist- a participant in the infamous woodlands group sex escapades has revealed that the function was all about who takes longer to have orgasm when having sex.
Apparently, there was betting that was made among some participants of the escapades.
“What we usually do is that we bet, there are those who say they can go more rounds without having orgasm and there are those who are weak who go just one round for few minutes. So it’s that kind of thing were the stronger gets the money while those who fail to stand longer only get the enjoyment. The ladies also compete on who is ‘dancing’ better,” a participant tells it all.
And the source reveals that such parties have become common in Zambia even among older people despite that they are not usually known.
“We were just unlucky that someone snitched on us but these parties are held everywhere even among older people. Actually, you might be interested to know that R&G events, the guys who introduced Oktoberfest at Fringila are also into organising such secret parties for those people in know – it’s strictly by invitation,” reveals the source.
The source says such parties among older persons takes place just after the Oktoberfest party.
Police rounded up about 70 kids between the age of 13 to 18, who had gathered in a loose house in woodlnads area to have sex with each other.
As the police entered the loose house, about 30 kids were found in the same room bonking, and making all sorts of sounds as the sexual acts reached its zenith.
The police from woodlands station then subsequently stopped the kids and put them in the van with their pants only as others jumped on the wall fense to escape from being arrested.
The kids are believed to have come from Kabulonga, Ibex, Nyumba Yanga, Woodlands, Chalala, Chilenje, Kabwata and Libala.
And the source explained that in fact a similar function was held in Rhodespark area just last weekend were kids from Roma, Northmead, Long Acres, as well as other surrounding areas converged to grill each other before schools open.
“We did have another one in Rhodespark and that one was nasty because there was this guy who won, he slept with about 15 girls without having orgasm, so he walked away with K3,000 and in woodlands he was more like a judge. It’s crazy.
idiots brot from idiotic parents
ngoma
September 5, 2017 at 6:52 am
This is stupidity of the worst kind. Even dogs think before they give their ‘holes’. How can we fight AIDS like this? Arrest the organizers with an unbailable charge, to send a stronger signal to would be offenders. Additionally, those that hacked the 13 year old girls be given defilement charges, among others. Any well meaning Zambian must NOT tolerate this nonsense. Lets be careful lest our country turns into Sodom and you know the story very well.
colliam
September 5, 2017 at 11:20 am
An account that is marked with horror, punctuated by misdirected use of vital force. It is an indication of just how debauched a society Zambia has become. When secularism pervades morality and sound values that families once espoused in Zambia, this becomes inevitable.
I believe this is a symptom and not the PROBLEM. There is an obvious disconnect between the parents/guardians and these children. Somewhere, somehow parents have also gone to sleep while their children participate in sexual orgies. It seems parents have relegated their God given duty to inculcate the right values in their children to television, bad company and other factors.
It is true that children ultimately choose their own path but correct parenting can minimise or even eliminate such behaviour. Let us go back to our old paths and retrace our steps…
Masauso Sakala Chipandwe
September 5, 2017 at 11:59 am
God have mercy upon us sinners. Why why why are these things happening in Zambia a self declared Christian nation. Jesus said ‘ Remember Lot’s wife’ as Jesus Christ pointed to the signs of His second coming.
Therefore, look up for your salvation comes near.
Mainza
September 5, 2017 at 2:28 pm
inhuman kind of behaviour
bisenga
September 5, 2017 at 2:37 pm
The informant has done well to reveal these unfortunate happenings. What this entails is that no more allowing teenagers to have these parties , as they can be the source of their HIV infection etc .they are supposed to be the future and if not checked we risk having a generation gap
