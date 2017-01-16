Woman delivers twins outside after being chased from Clinic

A woman of Kabwe has delivered twins from outside after Nurses turned away from the Clinic, the situation that sparked riots.

Boyd Hamilandu reports that police were on Friday forced to evacuate patients and staff at Katondo Clinic following a riot by residents incensed with nurses for turning away a pregnant woman who later delivered twins outside the facility.

An eyewitness, Royda Phiri, explained that the woman had reported to the clinic for delivery but was turned away after checkups, saying she was not yet due.

She said the woman delivered the first baby on her way back home and another just outside the clinic upon return.

“There was a young lady who came around 09:00 hours for labour but she was told to go back home because she was not yet due but when she reached somewhere there [a few metres from the clinic], she delivered a baby while another remained. I was going to the clinic to check on my younger sibling only to see the young lady covered in a plastic being brought back and as they approached the clinic gate, another child was born and it’s like the second child has even died,” Phiri explained.

She said residents who witnessed this came to the woman’s aid and took her back to the clinic but found the gate locked.

Phiri said the residents attempted to force the gate open but failed.

Another resident, Margaret Chitambo, expressed disappointment over what transpired at the clinic, saying the nurses’ conduct was unprofessional.

Incensed by the nurses’ response to the emergency, the residents then resorted to a riot, throwing stones and all sorts of objects they could lay their hands on at the clinic.

Police moved in and evacuated patients and clinic staff and later fired teargas to disperse the angry residents.

But the residents who charged at the police officers did not yield, as they endured in a ‘battle’ that took over two hours.

Central Province police commissioner Lombe Kamukoshi confirmed that two people were arrested in connection with the riots while officers were deployed to guard the government infrastructure.

Luansase ward councillor Godrich Machuta called for co-existence among health workers at the clinic and the community.

Kabwe district medical officer Dr Tiza Mfune, who was also caught up in the fracas at the clinic, was unreachable for comment by press time.