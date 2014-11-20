Will Flight HH2015 land at Plot One?

HH and UPND leaders at a rally in Solwezi during a by-election
By Isaac Malambo Libando
Whatever you may call it, be it lucky, opportunism, blessed or fortunate, Hakainde is the luckiest or the black sheep amongst the presidential aspirant Zambia has ever had, the reason is simple he has contested two emergency presidential elections (2008 and 2015) and two general elections (2006 and 2011).
Sympathizers and PF cadres are disgusted with the caption above, as things stand, it is apparent that Hakainde Hichilema goes to these polls with his 18.54% votes he got in 2011 elections. To justify the point let the readers know that we shall use the same voters register for 2011, Voters have changed policy mind, while others have shifted to different towns and won’t be able to vote, and thus others have departed this life. These elections will be dynamic litmus test for Patriotic Front and UPND.
During the 2011 general elections, western, eastern, central and north western provinces were in the hands of Rupiah Banda with 33.76%, 74.28%, and 48.95% and 51.33% respectively, Hakainde come out third in central, eastern provinces, and second in western and north western provinces, he scoped 21.14%, 3.40%, 21.14% and 36.03% correspondingly.
Western province gave our late president Sata a trailing 23%, with the misunderstanding and mistrust that was portrayed with the Sata led government, it is obvious that western Province will be dented with voter apathy and votes of protest, if Hakainde can play his cards well he is most likely to come out as a front runner in western province and some provinces that he came out Second or third in the last ELECTION.
Many political commentators will argue, but to make a simple analysis, Hakainde needs at least 23% of new votes to win this presidency; this simply means he comes with an upper hand of his 2011 voters strength and a alliance of sympathizers.
Amongst the top contestant of 2011 he is the prominent name that still echoes the ballot paper with the demise of President Sata and the retirement or resurrection of Rupiah Banda as a political front, HH is a default top most contender and PF will be playing for sympathy votes and continuity this is attainable depending on who they choose and how they choose him, that is another story for another day. This 23% is realistic if clings the votes of Western, North Western, Central and Southern as for Lusaka and Copperbelt he needs a lion’s share too.The Patriotic Front will play a pivotal role on the fate HH, the battle of succession in PF is so intense, we wait to see how democratic it will be, The first family has filled in four candidates as presidential aspirants, if they choose their leader and with the exclusion of Edgar Lungu on the list, then Eastern Province will be up for grabs, but if it happens the other way round, then Eastern will be for PF or RB no matter what. With the emergence of RB we wait to see how easterners shall react.
Deliberately I have not touched the provinces like Northern, Luapula and Southern provinces, these are provinces that were or are strongholds for PF and UPND, now what will be interesting is how PF will choose a leader, who is that Leader? Can he fit in the shoes of the late President Michael Sata?
NOTE: The author is an Independent writer who is also open to comment and make reviews on various topics / events.
Good comment from the observer.
DJ daz
November 20, 2014 at 9:40 am
What I have seen, HH will win the election come 20 january, he will win coperbelt and Lusaka provinces,, depending on whom PF choose, I can see HH coming in as second in Lupula and northemn provinces making him the winner of these elections..!!
kizito
November 20, 2014 at 11:20 am
HH cannot win Copperbelt.Forget
Never
November 21, 2014 at 1:13 pm
Am in the Copperbelt & ready to vote for HH. I think he makes sense of all!
nyati
November 21, 2014 at 3:22 pm
I am in the copperbelt and had voted for Sata in last election. But this time I am voting for HH
lets build
November 23, 2014 at 1:55 pm
cant win copperbelt, lusaka, central, eastern, muchinga, luapula and northern regions. maybe 2021
wina
November 23, 2014 at 12:49 pm
HH 2015 AND 2016 HAHAHA MUNZI WAPYA MU PARTY KWATI MU MMD NAMU PF HEHEHEHE NI HH CHABE
maguys
November 24, 2014 at 10:11 am
I have lived in copperbelt since 1978 and will never vote for HH. It will be MMD or PF whosoever stands on their tickets.
kashiwa bulaya
November 23, 2014 at 3:06 pm
The goodness is, your vote is only counted once and not thirteen million times to represent the whole country and so, you are not a representation of everyone-else.
Owizo
November 24, 2014 at 11:58 am
Kaunda-Eastern/northern, Chiluba-Bembaland, Mwanawasa – CB, RB – Eastern, Sata – Bembaland. So far, its been a cousinship thing!! And you think we’ll vote for an easterner or one from Bembaland again just after another cousin? What do you take the western part of Zambia for -N/W, Western and Southern??? We voted for KK, we voted for Chiluba, we voted for RB. Get someone give me a compelling reason why HH should not be voted for. Spare us the tribal nonsense because we now know who the true tribalists are.
Mphangwe
November 24, 2014 at 9:51 am
HH is going to win because PF is dead through tribalism, Zambia is not a Bemba or Bisa Kingdom or Sata monarchy. RB is finished forget about him and his MMD. Edcar Lungu is a thief and a drunkard and he is sick-we don’t want another state funeral because of him.The only hope is flight HH 2015. No more wage freeze, no more employment freeze, famers will be paid on time and Health workers who got fired under Sata will get back their jobs and the money they lost under the late dictator Micheal Sata. For Kaseba she should quickly leave Sata house today. If she does not tomorrow morning Iam filing a court injuction for her to leave without security and benefits-Go out bad Woman without culture- you have embarrassed the Bemba tribe. Why can’t you be like a Lenje Woman Maureen Mwanawasa
chandalala pact
November 20, 2014 at 12:42 pm
How about HH whose only true stronghold is Southern province. Honestly speaking which of the two party has a national characteristic? Before you remove a speck in ones eye, ensure you remove a log in your eyes.Chao
Never
November 21, 2014 at 1:15 pm
Lets talk about the calibre of the Lungu and HH.Of these 2 who has a wealth of knowledge to lead Zambia into greater heights?Whose party is united as we speak?Which party has 90% of the central committee from one tribe?
The answer is yours to make.
Red Square
November 21, 2014 at 2:34 pm
Vice Presidents – Banda, Kapita , National Chairperson – Nalumango , I hope these are not Tongas.
Like it or Not HH 2015 , we know the propaganda for you Bemba thieves , Wait and See how you will be caught napping ( You never accepted your Idol was on Rocks) even if the blind were able to see him failing to finish reading a speech – Volume 1 in Parley. Continue fighting for shall inherit tribalism,nepotism and appointment of cadres in ………….Mulakupikwa will be abandoned. TRIBALISTS.
economist
November 21, 2014 at 4:12 pm
Flight HH 2015 will definitely land at plot one- HH is the only choice to vote for on January 20, 2015. Zambia forward with UPND.
chandalala pact
November 20, 2014 at 12:49 pm
No tongas,,,,,am HH nephew and honestly have seen it that my uncles party s a tribal party,only tongas get closer 2 uncle HH and UPND……
bravo
November 20, 2014 at 2:27 pm
Sorry, no one buys that tribal nonsence now because we know who the true tribalists are including you. Consider all the PF appointmen ts!!! It’s really pathetic. Search your heart and explain to me why you hate someone on account of something that was ordained by God (one’s tribe) You just hate HH because he is Tonga and nothing else.
Mphangwe
November 24, 2014 at 9:56 am
I believe in HH and UPND as the only prepared party to rule Zambia and real planned development will be witnessed by all people. Vote HH, Vote HH. Ajanza kumbele. Zambia forward with HH.
Mainza
November 20, 2014 at 4:43 pm
Please dont block me for my divergent views like your sister site zwd.I think what HH needs is actual voters on the ground,to support him,many have been instances where hh’s online popularity has been confused for actual voter support.Most of us bloggers are non voters because we are not in zambia and at the end of the day,our positive comments or support fo hh,will not translate into votes.
zamcab
November 20, 2014 at 5:59 pm
FLIGHT HH2015 . Destination plot 1.
The observer
November 21, 2014 at 8:59 am
This time round it would be the Best Blessing for Zambia to signal the start of economic development for the country. But with the caliber of majority voters in the nation one requires a ‘super bowl’ to answer that. If I had $1,600 for a return ticket I would’ve come just to assure him at least 50 votes from me, my uncle, uncles family, my wife’s family, my village relatives, my wife’s village relations, etc.
FastLane
November 21, 2014 at 10:34 am
Bad Omen! Flights disappear
Pa Filamba
November 21, 2014 at 1:21 pm
HH2015 Preparing to land ,Tighten your seat belts please at plote one.
maam
November 21, 2014 at 2:53 pm
HH flight 2015 is preparing to landing, cabin crew prepare Zambia for landing.
star
November 21, 2014 at 7:22 pm
Titanic is sinking. The owner had no knowledge about insurance (succession program). The owner never knew about Lloyd’s of London where he could have insured the boat/ship despite the owner having worked at Victoria station in London. He never never knew there was AON, Munic Lee, nor Zsic or picz, madison, diamond etc. All on board perished.
He was not a soccer fan, therefore could have seen AON on man united jezy.
Never watched Asernal to see flight HH-emarites that it was landing at plot 1.
Viva HH
Chiyombwe Chiyombwe
November 21, 2014 at 9:35 pm
HH is the only hope for Zambia to develop
Chishimba Nkole
November 21, 2014 at 11:54 pm
This flight will disappear！
KC
November 22, 2014 at 1:55 am
So sad so saaad. Under baKaunda there was no tribe. There was only Zambians.and all of us we speak 4/5 dialects each. Men of GOD leaving the Ministry for politics,serving 2 masters? shaaaame. So Saad.
Metsiamanong
November 22, 2014 at 9:35 am
Cry my beloved country! Who said, when thieves endorse each other then evil becomes good and their old deeds are bygones??? Since when, did a few desperate minions became a voice for All Zambians, come shine or rain PF shall reign!! HH tell us, how you amassed your wealth from whence you were a Partner at KPMG before the Privatization in particular the sale of Mines and Government Owned Entities. Before then, you were a nonentity! One more thing, tell us, what is in the Development Agreements of the Mines since you served on the ZPA Board. Convince us, only then might we consider unveiling our Votes in your favour…. Viva PF!!!
chilekwa
November 23, 2014 at 6:36 pm
You people, what does tribalism mean? Please look back and see how sata gave jobs to most of whom were his relatives yet non called him a tribalist. Let’s be real and look at things the way they truely are
kukada kwada
November 23, 2014 at 7:16 pm
Ba Chilekwa, before HH became a politician, not even your father new he existed, so how can you be sure that before privatisation of parastatals he had nothing. Be careful, your tribalism will choke you to death.
Martin Amukusana
November 24, 2014 at 1:28 pm
After mazoka died[m.h.s.r.i.p],uncle bob or sakwiba were possible successors.neither bob nor saki became presidents.HH from nowhere took the presidency. sakwiba formed his party because of frustrations.am i right to say HH was brought in because he is tonga?
goodluck
November 25, 2014 at 7:05 pm
Why HH is winning:
1. He has an unmatched superior vision for the country
2. PF who could have given him a good run for the money are founded on
lies and bullying
3. He has a proven track record of personal success which will rub off
to many Zambians and inspire them(us) greatly
4. He is a good family man of one wife
5. He is not going there to correct wrongs of previous governments only but to make Zambians proud again.
6. His endorsement has come from high profile seasoned political gurus.
7. His time has come to lead this nation
Mushintuka
November 26, 2014 at 12:55 pm
