Wife of treason charged Barotse Activist attacked

Emertrude Afumba, wife to incarcerated Barotseland transitional government leader, Afumba Mombotwa, was last night attacked by some unknown people at her family residence.

A family source has revealed to Barotse Post that Mrs. Mombotwa, who sustained some deep cuts near her right eye and on her left hand, was rushed to the hospital where she was admitted around midnight.

It is understood that one suspect was apprehended at his home shortly after the attack and is currently in Police custody awaiting further investigation.

The criminal under custody is reported to have used a very sharp knife with intent to harm or kill her. The attackers did not steal anything out of the house making the family suspect foul play, possibly an assassination attempt.

Meanwhile, her condition is reported to have stabilized as the family continues to request for prayer support.

Afumba Mombotwa is currently serving a 10 year Zambian jail sentence in the northern town of Zambia, Luwingu, for having set up a transitional government in Barotseland in line with the March 2012 Barotse National Council (BNC) which unanimously voted for Barotseland’s total independence from Zambia after the latter repeatedly refused to honour the pre-independence Barotseland Agreement of 1964.

His fellow political prisoners, Sylvester Kalima Inambao and Likando Pelekelo are also in prisons in the far northern towns of Kasama and Mansa respectively.