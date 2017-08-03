Where has Lungu gotten K25 Million in one year – Kambwili

Expelled Patriotic Front (PF) Roan constituency Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has questioned President Edgar Lungu’s worth.

Kambwili said President Lungu in 2015 when he contested the presidency after the death of Michael Sata declared that he was worth K1Million and a year later declared K25Million.

He has wondered where President Lungu got the K25Million. He charged that some people before joining government to be Ministers were driving simple cars like Toyota Corolla but today there have amessed alot of wealth.

106 Total Views 106 Views Today