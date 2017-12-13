What does The President fear to fire some ministers who don’t add any value to his government?
By Moses C
One of the signs which show that a sick person is in the dying minutes is when the sick stops hearing. There is no doubt that the president is doing his best to better the lives of Zambians. But his ignorance to the calls that he fires or transfers some of his cabinet ministers is making the PF as a party and him as the president unpopular each day and moment that comes.
What makes one to wonder is what the president looks at when appointing these ministers. What he expects from them is also known by the president himself. But it should be known by the president that even if the ConCourt ruled in his favor to stand in 2021, he risks going for an embarrassing defeat. The best way they would make his campaigns easy in a general election is to work with people that are going to help him deliver to the expectation of Zambians.
Dora Siliya is not adding any value to you government because you gave her a wrong ministry to work from. Agriculture is a very important ministry because it ensures there is food security, farmers are paid for their labor, fertilizer is given to farmers in time but you have put in that ministry a person who only knows how to speak good grammar and spends much of her time with her boyfriend. The lady is completely blank, she knows nothing about agriculture. And the best way a government can decampaign itself is to mess up with Agriculture. That is what you are doing Mr President, you are decampaigning PF.
Mr President, your efforts to ensure that Zambians acquire decent education is being derailed by Ministers like Nkandu Luo. Mr President, I know you are not a pretender to think that under Nkandu Luo as Higher Education Minister, students have been subjected to untold misery. Their rights have been violated. Very few people wish to be at UNZA and other government tertiary institutions. If being a professor means to be brutal & sarcastic, I would not want to be one. Mr President, for your own information maybe you are wrongly advised, should the ConCourt rule that there must be a by election in Munali Constituency, adopt Nkandu Luo as PF candidate for your own and the party’s peril.
My beloved president, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, when the Pf came into power in 2011 workers’ conditions of service improved and Zambians were hopeful that that fight would continue, so Zambian workers would live decent lives. Today Zambia has a labor minister whose interest is to serve the interest of employers & her stomach. One wonders, is Joyce Simukoko the woman we all knew during her time as the trade unionist? The woman is a very big disappointment. The fight for workers’ rights under Joyce has been compromised. Mr President, look for another job to give to Joyce Simukoko if you still need her services & bring some with the heart for Zambian workers. There is no difference between the way PF is treating workers to how the MMD used to do where ministers wouldn’t care about Zambian workers.
An honest adviser is not a witch, I rest my case sir!
