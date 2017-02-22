What and where are 2016 ECZ full results?

Rainbow Party Secretary General Wynter Kabimba on CBC TV “On Record”, hosted by Francis Mwamba Kope, touching several issues just said RP has written to ECZ to request for the full results, that is, all Gen 12s, from all polling stations for scrutiny and review. He said RP’s letters “have drawn a blank”.
The interview will be repeated later today.
Where indeed are the full results? Why are the reports ignoring this matter when there was an audit of the ECZ register of 6 million voters which is far larger than below 10,000 polling stations? What is ECZ hiding? Why aren’t the results public after 6 months when there was serious objection to recount or securing the ballots in court custody?
By Kasebamachila Kaseba
ECZ have no capacity. Even if you give them one they would not account what they announced and declared against the actual.impossible
mungwala
February 22, 2017 at 5:40 pm
I mean even if you give them one year
mungwala
February 22, 2017 at 5:43 pm