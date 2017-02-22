What and where are 2016 ECZ full results?

February 22, 2017 | Filed under: Special Comments | Posted by:

Lungu submits nomination papers to ECZ Chair

Rainbow Party Secretary General Wynter Kabimba on CBC TV “On Record”, hosted by Francis Mwamba Kope, touching several issues just said RP has written to ECZ to request for the full results, that is, all Gen 12s, from all polling stations for scrutiny and review. He said RP’s letters “have drawn a blank”.

The interview will be repeated later today.

Where indeed are the full results? Why are the reports ignoring this matter when there was an audit of the ECZ register of 6 million voters which is far larger than below 10,000 polling stations? What is ECZ hiding? Why aren’t the results public after 6 months when there was serious objection to recount or securing the ballots in court custody?

By Kasebamachila Kaseba

271 Total Views 271 Views Today

2 Responses to What and where are 2016 ECZ full results?

  1. ECZ have no capacity. Even if you give them one they would not account what they announced and declared against the actual.impossible

    mungwala
    February 22, 2017 at 5:40 pm
    Reply

  2. I mean even if you give them one year

    mungwala
    February 22, 2017 at 5:43 pm
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *