“What a poor theme song!” – Fans not impressed with official U20 AFCON theme song
The recently launched official theme song for the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Zambia 2017 has been poorly received by Zambian soccer fans, with many taking to social media to bash the song, performed by JK, Wile and Mozegator.
The song is titled ‘Imiti ikula empanga‘ derived from a Bemba proverb which means trees that grow today make tomorrows forest. This is in relation to the young players today who will become future stars.
The song bears striking similarity to ‘Dununa Reverse’, the wildly popular PF campaign song for the 2016 general elections.
It was officially launched on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 by Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development, Moses Mawere, at the Government Complex in Lusaka.
The football association excitedly announced the launch of the song on their facebook page by posting a video of the the three artists performing it but soccer enthusiasts were less than impressed, with the overwhelming majority of the comments on the post being highly critical of the song.
The fans questioned whether this is the best the country can come up with creatively, going further to suggest that the song performed by celebrated musical couple Exile and Nalu should have been chosen instead.
Below are some of the comments
Brighton Hangandu: What a shockingly poor theme song!!Ba FAZ you should have taken a leaf from SAFA who chose one which appealed to all Africans in the SA 2010 world cup.This song sounds like a campaign song for a political party and am not wrong to say not all Zambians are impressed.
Mukwenda Mukunanga: Are we saying this is the best that we can do in Zambia???? I believe there are plenty of other Musicians who can do a better song to be our theme than this crap.
David Tembo: Honest speaking don’t even call it hit song.This song is the dirtiest to say the least.Bring in creative guys like Pompi,Mag44 and the group or Sakala Brothers not those PF thieves.FAZ please listen to our cry.
Izu: What manner of bullcrap is this? FAZ you must be serious with your work. This poor and low cheap musical content that sounds like bos’tele song for some political party is the theme song. I have nothing wrong with the artists but with the song which sounds like those songs you sing when you are drunk and dont care. For crying out loud, Zambia has many great song writers. This stuff is below standards and doesnt trully represent Zambia and the continent at large. Yaba… This is what happens when you don’t stay in tune with reality. Copy from SAFA if you cannot produce original and quality music. Shame on all of you.
Mwengwe Agness Naulapwa: But kwena, even when we give ourselves the chance to expect better you still disappoint us.. Its Afcon u-20 sure, an African tournament!! Its huge!! That song sounds like a bustele song for a petty game 😒
Vincent Daka: Ba Faz it’s not too late, this is a big miss.You can do that again by engaging musicians like the Sakala Brothers or look for the Tribal cousins.If they did a good song for Pf doesn’t mean they can do a good football song.
Jimmy Phyngaz: Blalifucken…. you are launching a theme song for the biggest sporting event you have ever hosted but the is no advertisements around the place to show that it’s in relation with the competition! Shem on you ba Faz inchito kuwayawaya fye 🙄😏
Kingsley Chisela: Guys be fair composing of songs is not as easy as you think. Let us just give a big hand to the Composers. But among all football songs please dont forget to play Sakala Bros. Song” Puteni icimwela icikombe cikesa.All the way guys. Football has got no tribe like others are saying .its for PF … shame and dull comments
Toni Chanda Ching’ambo: Israel and nalu song is far much better than this official theme song by jk wile and mozegetor…big up nalu and exile for a job well done
Pritchard Mukuwa: Eh ine shocked. Has FAZ listened to the israel and nalu Afcon song, they wudnt even hav launched this ugly song yaba Smh…😯