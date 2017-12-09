We still have a chance – Numba

Zambia Under-20 coach Mumamba Numba says Zambia still has a chance to qualify to the semi finals if they beat Swaziland on Monday in their final Group A match at Nkana Stadium.
And Malawi coach Gerald Phiri heaped praise on his lads for drawing 0-0 all with host and defending champions Zambia.
In a post match press conference Numba said that his charges accounted themselves very well in the match against the junior flames.
“We still have a chance, we still have another game, if we win that game, looking at the results of our colleagues we might qualify,” he said.
“I think what is important is to look at the development of the young boys they still have a long way to go. They have shown that they have what it takes to play football and represent mother Zambia very well.”
Numba expressed disappointment with the fans that turned against the team in the final stages of the match.
“I have been in football for a long time, I think it is not the first time that our own people were booing their own team. We expect that in football but for the young boys it may disturb them mentally,” Numba said,
“They have to be encouraged these young boys…once the fans turn against them it is very difficult to play football. As coaches we know our Zambian fans, they turn when results are not coming. We know them, they only cheer the team when they are winning.”
Zambia will now focus on its final group match against Swaziland on Monday at Nkana Stadium.
Numba and his bench is using an U-17 squad that they are building to take the 2019 Africa Cup challenge.
Most of the players in the squad are from the U-17 team that won the Cosafa championship in Mauritius in July.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Group C
Angola 0 Namibia 1 (Mungendje 14’)
Group A
Uganda 2 (Shaban 30’, Okello 52’) Swaziland 2 (Tsabedze 24’, Mamba 90’)
Malawi 0 Zambia 0
SATURDAY’S FIXTURES
Group B
11h30 (09h30 GMT): Egypt vs Mauritius – Nkana Stadium
14h30 (12h30 GMT): Mozambique vs South Africa – Nkana Stadium