We shall not waste time on Lungu’s third term bide, We are resolved to get our stolen victory in 2017 – UPND

UPND says it won’t waste time to discuss President Edgar Lungu’s “third term”. The opposition party says it’s preoccupation is to get it’s stolen election victory.

In a statement to Zambian Eye, Chairperson Labour Percy Chanda says the UPND has entered the new year more resolved and united behind it’s leaders Hakainde Hichilema and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

Chanda says President Lungu has pushed Zambians too far to the wall and that he should expect to be pushed back.

Below is the full statement:

We in UPND have entered 2017 a more united front than ever before, with our strong resolve to continue giving moral support to HH, GBM, our team of gallant Lawyers and the people of Zambia to get our stolen victory. It’s none of our business to pay attention to the squabbles that have engulfed PF.

Our main focus is rescue the Zambian people from the careless, irresponsible and Chipantepante PF Government.

We are aware that you will try to frustrate our resolve but be least assured that in UPND our enemy number one is anyone called a thief. In any case, thieves eliminate each other openly and what we are seeing will lead to the downfall of PF.

Take your fights to your selves don’t bring such dirty things in UPND. We are very much aware that you will hire people to beat, maim even kill us but we will never surrender the victory you stole from us.

We cannot stand with our arms folded when Zambians are being abused by PF economically; NO, we will not allow you to turn this beautiful Country into what we have seen from some neighboring Countries with dictatorial leadership. Zambians have been tortured under Mr Lungu’s brutal rule.

Mr Lungu you have pushed a Zambian to the wall what you should expect is the Zambian to push you back. Don’t cheat yourself that Zambians are very docile, to the contrary Zambians are custodians of the old familiar saying of “Give enough rope to a fool to hang himself.” And Zambians just do that.

In 2017 we want the money that was stolen from poor Zambians when you Mr Lungu read the Constitution upside down by allowing your Ministers to stay illegally in office after you signed the new Constitution.

I have said that in UPND we don’t entertain any form of stealing. Ask your Ministers to pay back the money before it accumulates too much interest. We need this money for the social sector which you neglected. Why are you shielding thieves if you are clean yourself?

As for those charged with the responsibility of dispensing justice, please be reminded that Zambians are waiting to celebrate their stolen victory this year. Surely you can’t even feel guilty on how Zambians have suffered under this visionless leadership?

In 2017 we want HH and GBM and the team to take charge of this great Nation. In UPND we are waiting for justice to be delivered without further delays.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Freedom fighter and Chairperson for Labour.