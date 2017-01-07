We shall not waste time on Lungu’s third term bide, We are resolved to get our stolen victory in 2017 – UPND

UPND says it won’t waste time to discuss President Edgar Lungu’s “third term”. The opposition party says it’s preoccupation is to get it’s stolen election victory.
In a statement to Zambian Eye, Chairperson Labour Percy Chanda says the UPND has entered the new year more resolved and united behind it’s leaders Hakainde Hichilema and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.
Chanda says President Lungu has pushed Zambians too far to the wall and that he should expect to be pushed back.
We in UPND have entered 2017 a more united front than ever before, with our strong resolve to continue giving moral support to HH, GBM, our team of gallant Lawyers and the people of Zambia to get our stolen victory. It’s none of our business to pay attention to the squabbles that have engulfed PF.
Our main focus is rescue the Zambian people from the careless, irresponsible and Chipantepante PF Government.
We are aware that you will try to frustrate our resolve but be least assured that in UPND our enemy number one is anyone called a thief. In any case, thieves eliminate each other openly and what we are seeing will lead to the downfall of PF.
Take your fights to your selves don’t bring such dirty things in UPND. We are very much aware that you will hire people to beat, maim even kill us but we will never surrender the victory you stole from us.
We cannot stand with our arms folded when Zambians are being abused by PF economically; NO, we will not allow you to turn this beautiful Country into what we have seen from some neighboring Countries with dictatorial leadership. Zambians have been tortured under Mr Lungu’s brutal rule.
Mr Lungu you have pushed a Zambian to the wall what you should expect is the Zambian to push you back. Don’t cheat yourself that Zambians are very docile, to the contrary Zambians are custodians of the old familiar saying of “Give enough rope to a fool to hang himself.” And Zambians just do that.
In 2017 we want the money that was stolen from poor Zambians when you Mr Lungu read the Constitution upside down by allowing your Ministers to stay illegally in office after you signed the new Constitution.
I have said that in UPND we don’t entertain any form of stealing. Ask your Ministers to pay back the money before it accumulates too much interest. We need this money for the social sector which you neglected. Why are you shielding thieves if you are clean yourself?
As for those charged with the responsibility of dispensing justice, please be reminded that Zambians are waiting to celebrate their stolen victory this year. Surely you can’t even feel guilty on how Zambians have suffered under this visionless leadership?
In 2017 we want HH and GBM and the team to take charge of this great Nation. In UPND we are waiting for justice to be delivered without further delays.
Percy Chanda
UPND – Freedom fighter and Chairperson for Labour.
Keep up with the spirit. By the way, what is the purpose of independence without personal or press freedom in a country ? It does not make any sense at all. Zambia and Zambians have been vigorously abused especially under the PF government where the constitution is serving no purpose including the judiciary, the police, ECZ and other important organs of the country. The constitution is the president himself and is the invisible hand everywhere that rapes the true functions of these institutions. What trust can people have with that style of governance ? The PF government has even gone far by raping the church where the Tuntemba Church Pastors always queue at state house to be awarded with brown envelopes so they can go out and hoodwink the Zambian general public that Lungu is the chosen one of God for this nation whilst not. They shout at the top of their voices pretending that they are being used by the Holy Spirit of God whilst in actual sense they not and are instead mouthpieces for the devil. They are products of corruption and shall die in corruption because their bellies matter more than the word of God.
The PF government under the late President Michael Chilufya Sata (MHSRIP) was quite transparent and proactive in their dealings unlike in the current administration of Edgar Lungu. The guys do not believe in anything else apart from ”sampeni” nafipwalala. That is why the invisible hand made sure that the constitutional court and it’ s judges became paper tigers who have got no special important duty for this nation. Stealing is in their DNA and they shall die with it. But they forget that Zambia existed before the PF and that the country was actually more united and well governed than what we are experiencing today where the invisible hand has gone far as killing press freedom in the once beautiful country. He is the supreme leader who does not condone any opposition because he thinks, he is the Alpha and the Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the End. The Good Lord however, is watching because He Watches and takes care of His own people. The invisible hand sometimes frequents church services pretending that he is also a righteous angel just like his brown envelope pastors and Bishops but he forgets that the Lord does not see the way man sees, man looks on the outward appearance but the Lord looks into the heart. After stealing an election and declaring himself president and he goes to church to hoodwink God, can God honestly spare him ? I leave it to the masses to conclude.
Dwight Filamba
January 7, 2017 at 9:23 am
You are totally right Mr Percy Chanda. Zambia is right behind you. We need women and men of steel this year as we fight this war. In every war there are casualties even mortal casualties but we are prepared to face that for mother Zambia. We cannot continue to laughing stocks on the international stage.
sinono
January 7, 2017 at 11:18 am
Mr Percy Chanda u are spot on. Iĺlegitimate Lungu is talking about 2021 in order to divert Zambians’ attention to the real issues. Lungu want Zambians to forget about the Electoral fraud and the Petition,the collapsing economy and the Governance issues in the PF Party and govt. Lungu is trying to wish away these three problems but will not succeed. Until the Petition is heard and determined Lungu will remain illegitimate. Lungu has no clue on how to fix the Economy and his illegitimacy worsens the Economic plight.These two factors will worsens the divisions in PF. The Petition is a deal breaker which will determine the future of Constitutional Democracy in Zambia. Without dismantling Lungu’s Rigging infrastructure there is no point in participating in the 2021 Elections becoz Lungu will rig the Elections again. ECZ,Concourt, the Police Force,the Army,the Presidency etc will need major reforms and restructuring. ECZ’s Essau Culu,Priscilla Isaac and the ECZ Commissioners will have to be removed. The 3 muskateer and “Night”Judges at Concourt will have to be replaced. To instill confidence in Zambia’s Electoral Systems the Notorious ECZ and Concourt will have to be reformed and capacitance if Zambia is to have free,fair and credible Elections im 2021.
Zulu
January 7, 2017 at 4:48 pm
kkkkkkkkk scared of lungu wait muzakaula osasebela na lungu wachabe.
kajob
January 7, 2017 at 6:44 pm
If this is not stupidity at its best then it is madness at its worst.
How do Zambians allow losers to take over the country in 2017?
How many people are going to go mad, from UPND, before the next General Election?
Surely ba Chanda mulajiswa
[email protected]
January 8, 2017 at 1:57 am
Lungu must know that God is watching for the suffering of many Zambian, if really he knows what he is doing let him create jobs for our youths across the nation
TT GUYS
January 8, 2017 at 5:21 am
Lungu’s logic is twisted. He went to Accra Ghana to celebrate Change and Victory of the Opposition.The outgoing President John Mahama peacefully handed over power to the New President. Lungu witnessed this change of govt. Back home in Zambia the Election Results were disputed and Petitioned in Concourt. Four months later that Petition has not been heard and determined.Without Concourt hearing the Petition and declaring Lungu the Winner of the Elections Lungu has illegally sworn himself in power. On the side lines of the inauguration of Akufo Addo as President of Ghana,Ecowas held a Summit and resolved to give the Mediation for Peace Process another chance. The Mediation Team led by President Buhari of Nigeria continues for now. Ecowas has respected President Yahya Jammeh’s Constitutional Right to petition the Election of the Opposition Leader,Adama Barrow in Court. The Gambian Supreme Court is meeting on Tuesday, 10th January 2017 to hear the Petition and make a Ruling. The Court will have to choose between War and Peace.Ecowas is anxiously awaiting the Court’s Ruling which will determine the future of Gambia. In the meantime Ecowas Forces are on standby to ensure that the President Elect, Mr Adama Barrow is sworn in peacefully on 19th January 2017 and the Will of the People is respected. If ECOWAS recognises and respects President Yahya Jammeh’s Constitutional Right to Petition and be heard why is SADC Not recognising and respecting HH & GBM’s Constitutional Right to be heard in the Zambian Courts? Why is SADC not forcing Lungu to allow the Courts to Hear the Petitioners in Court? SADC better wake up and smell the coffee. As for Lungu he better figures out how to resolve the Petition becoz it is here to stay. Lungu’s predicament is similar to that of Jammeh.This Petition is haunting Lungu big time and no amount of imbibing alcohol will make the Petition just go away.The sooner this Petition is heard and disposed off the better for Lungu and Zambia.Time will tell.
Mwape
January 8, 2017 at 6:11 am
My brother Edgar Lungu is a dead dog and SADC is a paper tiger and just need to be abolished because it’ s got no special function at all in the Sothern African Region. Almost all the leaders in SADC countries are dictators who keep electing themselves in the presidency. ECOWAS is an exceptional organization and is very proactive unlike the SADC which is just a sleeping duck.
Mushili Nkweto
January 8, 2017 at 7:36 am
life yaliba zooono. kuti wandununa forward elo watelela wapitilila wafilwa ukubwela reverse. washalafye ulelota akasuba at I twalateka. bushe Ba chanda namwishiba efyo mulelapo.which court is going to make hh President. a court can only nullify an election.so chanda stop
blackjah
January 8, 2017 at 7:32 am
we are right behind you.
nchimunya hachija
January 8, 2017 at 8:50 am