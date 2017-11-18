We shall grab property for President Lungu and his team – Kambwili

Chishimba Kambwili who is the shadow leader of the newly formed National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed that he will grab all the properties he says President Lungu and his Aides have bought accusing them of having looted the country.

Kambwili a founder member of the ruling party – Patriotic Front but has been fired said Zambians know how wealth Lungu and his Aides were before they were entrusted with reigns of power. He said within a short time they have accumulated wealth which they cannot even account for.

He said all the shopping malls and other buildings President Lungu and his team have built will be grabbed and be converted to hospitals and other state facilities.

Kambwili said President Lungu and his team will not escape the wrath of the law once the NDC forms government. He has announced that he will change the law that will facilitate repossession of suspected stolen property without going through the court promises.

The outspoken politician said President Lungu is cheating himself if he thinks he will survive just like his ‘god father’ former president Rupiah Banda.

Kambwili said he will setup a special tribunal comprising former and serving Judges to try President Lungu and his team. He said this will help address the slow court processes that has many times see criminals set-free.

He has also warned MMD Cadre turned PF Copperbelt province Minister Bowman Lusambo that he will be ruthlessly be dealt with.

Kambwili who constantly in his address referred to late PF founder Michael Sata apologised for having been part of the people that campaigned for President Lungu. He recalled that initially Dr Guy Scott had warned them against giving the state mantle to Edgar Lungu.

Kambwili was speaking on Saturday at the party’s consultative meeting at Mumana Resort in Lusaka which was also graced by Dr Scott.