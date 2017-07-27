We shall form United Patriotic Front (UPF) – Musenge

Expelled Former Copperbelt Minister Mwenya Musenge has disclosed that he is seriously contemplating forming a political party following his expulsion from the PF because of the advice he gave President Edgar Lungu on the arrest of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Musenge said in an interview that he has received several requests from members of the public including some PF members to go it alone.

He explained that the formation of a new political party is aimed at providing a credible alternative to the ruling PF.

The former Chimwemwe Member of Parliament has since asked the PF not to block the registration of the party.

He said the PF should not hinder the formation of his party since PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has urged those expelled to meet the PF in the battlefield.

Mr Musenge said he is not working on the formation of the new party alongside expelled Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili.

“We have decided not to put all eggs in one basket so Kambwili wants to fight it out but for me I am contemplating forming a party to challenge the PF,” Mr Musenge said.

